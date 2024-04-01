Kangana Ranaut Describes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Incarnation of Lord Ram

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the incarnation of Lord Ram. The actor added that the Prime Minister was not an ordinary person.

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Actor and BJP candidate from Mandi constituency for the Lok Sabha election has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an incarnation of Lord Ram.

"Every vote given to me will be a blessing to PM Narendra Modi. PM Modi is not an ordinary person and we all know this. The Ram temple (IN Ayodhya) which was not built in 600 years, was built by god through PM Modi," added Kangana, who has acted in movies like Queen.

"There is no doubt that the BJP will fulfil the promise given to you. I see a part of Lord Ram in PM Modi. I am in his Army. I am like the squirrel in the construction of Ram Setu, who is now going to contribute to the party (BJP). This is good fortune for me," Kangana said while campaigning.

Kangana Ranaut was campaigning in Paonta, Fatehpur, Haribaihna, Gopalpur and Mauhi of Sarkaghat assembly constituency.

The BJP has expressed confidence in winning all four seats in Himachal Pradesh and has also fielded Union Minister Anurag Thakur from the hill state. Recently senior BJP leader Jairam Thakur met Kangana in Mandi. The actor also held her first roadshow in Mandi and lauded the saffron party.

