‘No Need To Harass’: Kangana Ranaut Demands Instagram Influencer Sharmishta Panoli's Immediate Release

Gurugram: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has demanded the immediate release of Instagram influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police from Haryana's Gurugram on Friday night.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana stated on Saturday, saying that Panoli’s “unpleasant” words in the controversial video do not warrant her further harassment.

“I agree that Sharmistha used some unpleasant words for her expression but such words most youngsters use these days, she apologised for her statements and that should be enough, no need to bully or harass her further, she should be released immediately,” he wrote.

More about controversy

An FIR was registered against Panoli at Garden Reach Police Station on May 15, for posting an Instagram Video, where she made some comments on Operation Sindoor that had reportedly hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. In the face of strong criticisms, she deleted that video and also tendered a public apology for the matter.

However, based on the FIR registered, the police first sent her a notice, which failed since she had gone into hiding at Gurugram by then. Thereafter, an arrest warrant was issued against her, and finally, she was arrested in Gurugram. The 22-year-old student was arrested by Kolkata Police from Gurugram in Haryana on Saturday morning and was brought back to Kolkata on transit remand on the same day.

Panoli was presented at the city court in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, and after a detailed hearing in the matter, she was remanded to judicial custody till June 13.

Tensions grew between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The incident also sparked a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

In response to the attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a precision strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.