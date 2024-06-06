Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By Cisf Woman Constable At Chandigarh Airport Over 'Old Kisan Remark'

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (X@KanganaTeam)

Chandigarh: Newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi. The constable, Kulwinder Kaur has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials said. A probe panel has been set up to investigate Ranaut's claim.

Kaur was triggered by a remark the actor made during the farmers protests in 2020. In a viral video, Kaur was seen saying, “My mother there," referring to the Ranaut's statement saying women in the farmers protest were paid ₹100 each to sit at Delhi borders. According to reports, Kaur belongs to a family of farmers.

“Kangana Kehti hai aurate 100-100 rupee mein baithi thi aurate farmer protest mein, yeh baithegi wahan pe? Meri maa baithi thi jab isne bayan diya tha (Kangana said the women were sitting in the farmers protests for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she made that remark)," she added.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly assaulted Ranaut while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight. "Kangana was slapped," one of the actor's aides claimed. "From what it appears, she was slapped for the Khalistani comments she made during the farmers' agitation but we do not know the whole incident yet," the aide said.

In a video statement, she released on her Instagram stories, the actor-turned politician reacted to the incident. She said, “Namaste doston (friends). I’ve been receiving numerous calls from the media and my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe. I am perfectly fine."

Adding to this she said that today (June 6) at Chandigarh airport, an incident took place at the security check. "After completing my security check, I was crossing a CISF personnel who hit me on my face. She also cussed at me. When I asked her why she was doing this, she said she supports the farmers’ protest,” she added. Ranaut raised concerns about Punjab questioning how to handle the terrorism and extremism growing in Punjab.

Rekha Sharma, the head of the National Commission for Women, stated that Kulwinder Kaur should face harsh consequences for slapping Kangana Ranaut. Sharma asserted that it is a serious matter as the people who are responsible for security at the airport themselves are breaching it.

"Strict action should be taken against the lady CISF personnel. We at @NCWIndia have taken up this matter with @CISFHQrs," the NCW chairperson said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Ranaut was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress Vikramaditya Singh rival by over 74,000 votes.