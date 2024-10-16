ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Including Supervisor Dead After Inhaling Poisonous Gas In Kandla Factory

Four employees died in a bid to save the supervisor who fell into the tank while cleaning after the production hours.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kutch: Five workers including the supervisor of Emami Agrotech Company near Kanlda Port on Kandla Road in Gandhidham of Kutch district in Gujarat died in a gas leak at midnight on Monday. It is learnt that tragedy struck during the shutdown operation of the plant when the supervisor engaged in cleaning work fell into a tank and four employees died of gas leakage in a bid to retrieve him. Kandla Marine police launched an investigation into the incident.

The waste liquid of edible oil used in production was collected in a tank, which the supervisor inspected by climbing on top of it to clean it. He fell into the tank due to a leakage of poisonous gas and fell unconscious.

After hearing the incident, the tank operator jumped inside to save the supervisor. Seeing the duo choking, three helpers also jumped into the tank one. In the chaos, all five died after inhaling poisonous gas. The factory inspector rushed to the spot along with teams of Kandla Marine Police.

The deceased have been identified as Siddharth Tiwari, Ajmat Khan, Ashish Gupta, Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Thakor. Their bodies have been sent for autopsy.

"We are investigating the case further. It will soon be known how the company will help the families of the deceased. It will also be investigated whether the plant had safety equipment for the workers," a police official said.

