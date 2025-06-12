Kanchi Dham Foundation Day Turn Out of Devotees Expected To Cross 5 Lakh On June 15

Nainital: More than 5 lakh devotees are expected to arrive for the foundation day celebration of Neem Karoli Baba's world famous Kainchi Dham on June 15. Preparations are in full swing for the foundation day programme starting from traffic management to distribution of prasad.

In view of such a huge turnout expected for the occasion, organizers are making lots of arrangements. The prasad of Malpua of Neem Karoli Baba Temple is very popular among the devotees.

This time special arrangements are being made for the prasad. In previous years, the prasad of Malpua was available on June 15 on the foundation day of Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham. In such a situation, a large number of devotees were forced to return without getting the Prasad.

This time Malpua Prasad will be available for 3 days. This time on June 15, not only the devotees will get Malpua Prasad from Kainchi Dham temple, but on the next two days i.e. June 16 and 17, devotees will also be distributed the Prasad. Efforts are on to ensure that every devotee coming to Kainchi Dham will happily take the Prasad and return home after visiting Neem Karoli Baba.

Baba's Prasad can also be obtained from Nainital and nearby temples: Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj's special Prasad Malpua goes to Kainchi Dham as well as Bhumiyadhar, Hanumangarhi Temple and Suyalbari Temple. Baba's sevadars coming from abroad will also take the Prasad.

There will be special traffic arrangement for the occasion as Kainchi Dham Neem Karoli Baba's temple premises does not have much open space. There is a mountain on one side of the road and a stream on the other, on the banks of which Kainchi Dham is located.

This route is a lifeline from Haldwani to Ranikhet and Ranikhet to Haldwani. Passengers also face a lot of problems due to the traffic lifeline getting jammed. In view of the situation, the Nainital Police administration has made special arrangements regarding traffic movements.

Traffic will be diverted from the morning of June 14 to the evening of June 15: The traffic on the Bhawali-Kainchi Dham route from 8 am on June 14 to 7 pm on June 15 will be diverted. SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said that from the morning of 14th June, there will be a ban on vehicles on the Bhawali to Kainchi Dham route. The SSP said that vehicles coming from Kathgodam-Jyolikot route will be sent to Kwarbh via Bhawali-Ramgarh-Nathuwakhan.

On June 15 vehicles coming from Haldwani to Bhimtal will be sent to Almora via Khutani-Dhanachuli. Vehicles coming from Almora will be sent to Haldwani via Kwarbh-Naghuwakhan-Ramgarh-Bhowali. On 14th June, except for essential vehicles, the movement of other vehicles will be completely closed. Also, on 15th June, the movement of all vehicles will remain closed till the fair is over.

Nainital district police have made 15 parking places to improve the traffic flow. People will be sent to Kainchi Dham in shuttle service from these parking places. Shuttle service will be operated from Kaladhungi, Haldwani, Nainital, Kathgodam, Garampani, Khairna, Bhimtal and Bhawali to Kainchidham.

Fare to go to Kainchidham will be fixed by the administration. The fare from Haldwani to Kainchidham has been fixed at Rs 150 by bus, Rs 200 by Max, Rs 100 from Bhimtal and Rs 50 from Bhawali. For the devotees traveling from Bhimtal Vikas Bhawan to Kainchi Dham in small and big vehicles are being arranged.