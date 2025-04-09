Kancha Gachibowli Lands Not A Protected Forest, Say Officials

Hyderabad: According to the records maintained by Telangana Forest Department, the 400-acre area of land in Kancha Gachibowli does not fall under protected forest land. The department has compiled a detailed field-level information report following the Supreme Court's suo motu inquiry into the felling of trees in the area. Two senior IFS officers, along with a district-level officer, recently conducted an on-ground inspection and categorised the area into three zones: sections with large boulders, areas with tree cover and parts with buildings and roads.

However, it has developed a green cover over time, and occasional movement of wildlife and avian species has been observed. Following the apex court's directive to the state government to submit an affidavit on ground realities, tree-felling permissions and environmental clearances, officials have been actively assessing the site and briefing the government in meetings held at Aranya Bhavan and the secretariat.

Sources revealed that nearly half of the 400 acres is strewn with large boulders. These stones were reportedly excavated during the construction of Gachibowli Stadium and later deposited here while developing a nearby colony. Around 150 acres of the land host tree cover, while another 50 acres include buildings and roads, including structures belonging to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Interestingly, the wildlife activity is primarily observed outside the surveyed 400 acres. Deer and peacocks have been spotted near a water body adjacent to the area, which falls under the control of the irrigation department. Animals from the nearby areas reportedly cross these lands to quench their thirst.

Approximately 90 per cent of the 150 acres is under the cover of subabul trees, which are exempt from felling. Another 5 per cent includes species like Gliricidia and Lantana, also on the exemption list. However, permission is required to cut or translocate the remaining 5 per cent, which includes native species like neem. Forest officials clarified that neem trees were not felled during recent land-leveling operations.

The state government has directed top officials to submit a comprehensive report addressing the Supreme Court's concerns. The Chief Secretary is expected to forward the final field report by April 11.