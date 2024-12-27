ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Mysterious Deaths In Kamareddy: Did They Jump Together? Body Of SI Found in Adlur Yellareddy Pond After 13-Hour Search

Kamareddy: The mysterious deaths of three individuals including a Sub-Inspector (SI), a constable, and a computer operator, have sent shockwaves through Kamareddy district.

SI Satelli Saikumar (32), Bibipeta constable Shruti (32), and Bibipeta computer operator Thota Nikhil (28) were reported missing on Wednesday, only to be found dead in the Adlur Yellareddy Peddacheruvu pond in Sadashivanagar mandal. Shruti and Nikhil's bodies were recovered around midnight after an intensive 13-hour search. Saikumar's body was found on Thursday morning. The grim discovery was made after personal belongings, including footwear and cellphones, were found near the pond alongside Saikumar’s car.

Timeline of Events

Wednesday, 11 AM: SI Saikumar's car was seen on CCTV footage leaving the Bhikkhunur toll plaza.

12 PM: Shruti and Nikhil reportedly met him on the outskirts of Narsannapalli in Kamareddy mandal.

1 PM: Cellphone signals placed all three in the Adlur Yella Reddy Peddacheruvu area.

8 PM: Authorities, including the Sadashivanagar police and fire department, began searching the pond after the three were reported missing.

Unanswered Questions

The circumstances leading to the deaths remain unclear. Key questions include: