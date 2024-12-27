Three Mysterious Deaths In Kamareddy: Did They Jump Together? Body Of SI Found in Adlur Yellareddy Pond After 13-Hour Search

Kamareddy: The mysterious deaths of three individuals including a Sub-Inspector (SI), a constable, and a computer operator, have sent shockwaves through Kamareddy district.
SI Satelli Saikumar (32), Bibipeta constable Shruti (32), and Bibipeta computer operator Thota Nikhil (28) were reported missing on Wednesday, only to be found dead in the Adlur Yellareddy Peddacheruvu pond in Sadashivanagar mandal. Shruti and Nikhil's bodies were recovered around midnight after an intensive 13-hour search. Saikumar's body was found on Thursday morning. The grim discovery was made after personal belongings, including footwear and cellphones, were found near the pond alongside Saikumar’s car.
Timeline of Events
Wednesday, 11 AM: SI Saikumar's car was seen on CCTV footage leaving the Bhikkhunur toll plaza.
12 PM: Shruti and Nikhil reportedly met him on the outskirts of Narsannapalli in Kamareddy mandal.
1 PM: Cellphone signals placed all three in the Adlur Yella Reddy Peddacheruvu area.
8 PM: Authorities, including the Sadashivanagar police and fire department, began searching the pond after the three were reported missing.
Unanswered Questions
The circumstances leading to the deaths remain unclear. Key questions include:
- Did the trio decide to end their lives together?
- Was it a sudden and impulsive act?
- Were personal or professional conflicts involved?
Possible Sequence of Events
Investigators are speculating whether Shruti jumped into the pond after a failed discussion and if Saikumar and Nikhil lost their lives trying to save her. However, the exact cause of their deaths remains unknown as all the three individuals who could shed light on the matter are deceased.
Nikhil's Missing Bike
Nikhil had traveled from Bibipet to Narsannapalli on his bike but later joined Saikumar in his car. The location of his bike is still unknown.
Investigation Underway
Kamareddy police have registered a case and are examining the trio's call records and WhatsApp messages. Authorities revealed that the three had been in frequent communication over the past week, with prolonged phone calls and numerous messages. "We have formed special teams to investigate the deaths and are analyzing CCTV footage and other technical evidence. Sadashivanagar CI Santosh Kumar has been appointed as the investigating officer," said Kamareddy SP Sindhu Sharma. Government advisor Shabbir Ali visited the families of the deceased at Kamareddy Government Hospital to offer condolences.
Awaiting Clues
Postmortem reports and forensic analysis of the recovered samples are expected to provide further insights. The tragic deaths have left families and officials grappling with the unanswered question: What really happened at Adlur Yellareddy pond?