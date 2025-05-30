'I Would Apologise If.......": Kamal Haasan On Kannada Language Row After Meeting Stalin For Rajya Sabha Seat

Chennai: Tamil actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said he would apologise only if he was wrong, asserting his faith in democracy and law, while responding to the Kannada language row.

The actor made this remarks after his meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin after the actor was named as a candidate for one of the six seats up for grabs in the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

Haasan said everyone is aware of the true love he has for all the languages and that none will have a problem with that except those having an "agenda".

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president said: "It is a democracy. I believe in the law and justice. My love for Karnataka is true, Andhra Pradesh is true and Kerala is true".

"Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise. If I'm not, I won't that's how I have been. Don't try to tamper with it, it won't work," Haasan said.

Earlier, Kamal said "Tamil gave birth to Kannada," at the audio launch of "Thug Life" in Chennai. It did not bode well with many in the neighbouring Karnataka state. State BJP chief B Y Vijayendra accused the actor of 'disrespecting' Kannada and sought an unconditional apology from him.

Pro-Kannada groups raised protests against the thespian for his remarks. Some lodged police complaints against him. A film association in Karnataka has given an ultimatum to the veteran to apologise or else to forget his upcoming release "Thug Life," directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had rebuked the actor of being "unaware". "Kannada language has a very long history, he (Kamal Hassan) doesn't know," he said.