'Thug Life' Producers Move Karnataka High Court For Release Of Movie In The State

Bengaluru: Producers of the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Thug Life' on Monday moved the Karnataka High Court seeking direction to the Karnataka Government to ensure the release of the movie across Karnataka. The movie will be released worldwide on June 5.

The High Court is expected to take up the petition for hearing tomorrow (Tuesday). Co-producer of the movie 'Raajkamal Films International' moved the petition in the wake of repeated warnings by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), a representative body of Kannada film industry and pro-Kannada organisations to stop the release of the movie in the state if the lead actor does not apologise for his remarks about the origin of the Kannada language.

Kamal Haasan, during an audio launch event of the movie held in Chennai, had said that the Kannada language is born out of Tamil. In the petition, the producer sought directions to the state machinery, including the police department, to take precautionary measures and to provide security to the director, producer and actors associated with the film, the exhibitors, theatre owners and multiplexes to ensure uninterrupted screening of the movie.