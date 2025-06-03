'Misunderstood And Taken Out Of Context...': Kamal Haasan Writes To Kannada Film Chamber Over Language Remarks

Chennai: Actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday sent a letter to Karnataka's film chamber seeking to downplay his remarks over Kannada language being born out of Tamil, as "misunderstood and taken out of context".

The chamber has announced that it would not allow the release of "Thug Life", headlined by the actor, in Karnataka, if he did not apologise.

The actor's letter was addressed to Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, President, Narasimhalu, and termed his response as "sincere", adding that he has "deep respect for the people of Karnataka".

The thespian said he was pained that his statement at the Thug Life audio launch which was spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar was misunderstood and taken out of context. The veteran said his intention was to convey that "we are all one and from the same family and not to diminish Kannada in any way". He reiterated that there "is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language".

The actor said Kannada holds a proud literary and cultural tradition which he has long admired like Tamil. He added that he has cherished the warmth and affection of the Kannada-speaking community throughout his career.

"I say this with a clear conscience and conviction: my love for the language is genuine, and I have great respect for the love that Kannadigas have for their mother tongue," he wrote.

He claimed that his bond with Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and all languages of this land "is abiding and heartfelt." He recalled how had always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remained opposed to the dominance of any one language over another, as such imbalance undermines the linguistic fabric of the Union of India.

The actor said his language is Cinema, a universal one that knows "only love and bonding". He insisted that his statement was also only "to establish that bond and unity amongst all of us". He added that he wanted to share "this love and bond that my seniors taught" him. He referred to the attendance of "Shivanna" as out of this love and bond. He regretted that he had been embarrassed. He added that their true love and respect for each other will always remain and get firmer now.

According to him, cinema must remain a bridge between people, never a wall that divides them and that was the intent of his statement. "I never have been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity," the actor explained.

On a concluding note, the actor hoped that his words are received in the spirit they were intended, and that his enduring affection for Karnataka, its people, and their language is recognised in its true light. "I earnestly believe that this misunderstanding is temporary and an opportunity to reiterate our mutual love and respect," he wrote.