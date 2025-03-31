ETV Bharat / bharat

Kamakhya Express Derailment: Train Services Resume On Both Tracks As ECoR Completes Restoration On War Footing

Bhubaneswar: Train services resumed on both tracks of the Cuttack-Nergundi Rail Section Monday morning, a day after the derailment of the 12551 Bangalore-Guwahati Kamakhya AC Superfast Express on Sunday, which claimed one life and left several others injured.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed that restoration work was completed on war footing within 20 hours of the mishap. ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal coordinated the restoration efforts and railway personnel along with NDRF, ODRAF and district administration worked throughout the night under challenging conditions to restore the affected tracks. "By 7:15 AM today, the track was cleared and made ready for train movement and the Overhead Equipment (OHE) was fully restored by 7:40 AM. The first train (goods train) on the down line passed through at 9:30 AM, while the up-line resumed service shortly thereafter," stated ECoR.

"Trains resumed normal movement at reduced speeds (approximately 10 kmph) and speed limits will be gradually increased as the situation stabilises, added ECoR.

At around 11:54 AM on Monday, 11 coaches of the Express train derailed between Kendrapara Road and Nergundi stations in the Cuttack-Bhadrak Railway Section, disrupting train services temporarily, while several trains were diverted. Due to the derailment, ECoR had to divert 38 Down Line trains and 17 Up Line trains to alternative routes.

