Kamakhya Express Derailment: Train Services Resume On Both Tracks As ECoR Completes Restoration On War Footing

Bhubaneswar: Train services resumed on both tracks of the Cuttack-Nergundi Rail Section Monday morning, a day after the derailment of the 12551 Bangalore-Guwahati Kamakhya AC Superfast Express on Sunday, which claimed one life and left several others injured.
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed that restoration work was completed on war footing within 20 hours of the mishap. ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal coordinated the restoration efforts and railway personnel along with NDRF, ODRAF and district administration worked throughout the night under challenging conditions to restore the affected tracks. "By 7:15 AM today, the track was cleared and made ready for train movement and the Overhead Equipment (OHE) was fully restored by 7:40 AM. The first train (goods train) on the down line passed through at 9:30 AM, while the up-line resumed service shortly thereafter," stated ECoR.
"Trains resumed normal movement at reduced speeds (approximately 10 kmph) and speed limits will be gradually increased as the situation stabilises, added ECoR.
At around 11:54 AM on Monday, 11 coaches of the Express train derailed between Kendrapara Road and Nergundi stations in the Cuttack-Bhadrak Railway Section, disrupting train services temporarily, while several trains were diverted. Due to the derailment, ECoR had to divert 38 Down Line trains and 17 Up Line trains to alternative routes.
Trains Run Via Barang-Naraj-Kapilas Road (March 31, 2025)
- 20892 Brahmapur-Tata Vande Bharat Express
- 22503 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Express
- 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express
- 12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express
- 18414 Puri-Paradeep Express
- 18416 Puri-Barbil Express
Trains That Commenced Journey on March 30, 2025, and Ran Via Barang-Naraj-Kapilas Road (March 31, 2025)
- 22841 Trivandrum-Shalimar Express.
- 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express.
- 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express.
- 22808 Chennai-Santragachhi AC Express.
- 08012 Puri-Bhanjapur biweekly Express
- 12880 Bhubaneswar-LTT Express
- 12245 Howrah-Bangalore Express
- 22824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani (29.03.2025)
- 22855 Santragachhi-Tirupati
- 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast
- 12504 Agartala-Bangalore Express
- 07222 Santragachhi-Secunderabad Special
- 12277 Howrah-Puri Express
Following the incident, priority was given to ensure the safe and prompt travel of passengers aboard the affected train. Amid restoration work, a special train was arranged to transport the stranded passengers to their respective destinations.
The East Coast Railway further informed that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident of derailment.
