Kalpana Soren Hits out at Centre over Misuse of ED, CBI

New Delhi: Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government for misuse of central agencies like ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A grand rally of India bloc -- 'Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy' was held at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday. Kalpana Soren and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren addressed the people on behalf of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a member of India bloc.

Lashing out at the Centre, Kalpana Soren said "those who speak against it are being put in jail."

"No action is taken against people who are joining the party (BJP). Opposition leaders are being harassed unnecessarily. Despite the fact that no one has committed any scam, leaders of all the political parties of the opposition are being harassed. False cases are being registered and forced raids are being conducted by ED. The ED and CBI are misused," Kalpana Soren said.

"We would like to see that justice is served to us quickly. This is why we are determined to unitedly fight against the dictatorial government. To save democracy we have to come out on the streets," she added.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtryia Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti among others were present for the rally.