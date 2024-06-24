Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: 43 Women Lost Their Husbands

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu): The hooch tragedy that struck Tamil Nadu has left a deep impact, with many families facing unimaginable loss. Scores of women have lost their husbands, and numerous families have been left without their breadwinners.

In all, 221 people have been admitted to various hospitals, including Kallakurichi, Salem, Villupuram and Puducherry Jipmer, after consuming methanol mixed hooch in Karunapuram of Kallakurichi district. Over 58 people died while another 156 are still undergoing treatment.

After the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy, the social welfare department of the Tamil Nadu government carried out research and it was found that 43 women lost their husbands in various regions, including Karunapuram and Madhavachery.

Out of these, 19 women under the age of 40 and 24 women above the age of 40, a total of 43 women have lost their husbands in this tragic incident and are worried about their future. Officials informed that some of the women will be imparted vocational training under the aegis of the Social Welfare Department.

At Karunapuram village in Kallakurichi, a woman with an 11-month-old baby has also lost her husband in the incident. Meanwhile, Raman, who died in the hooch incident, his second wife is currently two months pregnant with a six-year-old daughter.

People from more than 40 villages, including Kotaimedu, Siruvangur, Vannanjur, Seshasamuthram, Ilanthai, Kallakurichi town, Madhavachery and more than 40 other villages have been admitted to Kallakurichi, Salem, Villupuram and Puducherry Jipmer Government Medical College Hospitals. Over 156 people are undergoing treatment. The health of some of them is stated to be critical and it is feared that the death toll will increase.

