Kalakshetra Sexual Assault Case: Madras High Court Orders Trial Against Former Professor

A former student, who studied at Kalashetra Dance School from 1995-2001, filed the police complaint accusing the former professor of 'sexual harassment.'

Madras High Court/Kalakshetra Foundation (File photos)
Published : Feb 11, 2025, 4:53 PM IST

Chennai: The Madras High Court has issued an order to the Saidapet court commence trial in the sexual assault case against former Kalashetra dance school professor Sheejith Krishna. Judge Ilandhirian took the case final report into file and ordered the Saidapet court to commence the trail within four weeks.

This case was booked based on a complaint made by a former student who studied at the Kalashetra Dance School from 1995-2001 and is currently abroad. In the complaint, the student alleged that Professor Sheejit Krishna had sexually harassed her. Based on this complaint, the former student had also filed the petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order to the police to register a case against the accused.

The petition came up for hearing before Justice G.K. Ilandhirian today. Public prosecutor K.M.D. Mukhilan, who appeared for the police department, said that a first information report had been registered against the accused former professor based on the complaint filed by the former student and a final report had been filed in the Saidapet court in Chennai.

The Kalakshetra Dance School, which is operating in the Thiruvanmiyur area of ​​Chennai, was started in 1936 by Bharatanatyam artist Rukmini Devi Arundale from Madurai. This is a Fine Arts College started with the aim of promoting Bharatanatyam and music. Started with just one student, Kalakshetra today has more than a hundred students from home and abroad, staying and studying art. Kalakshetra is now a part of the Ministry of Culture of the Union Government.

A few years ago, the students studying here went on a flash protest, alleging that four professors were sexually harassing them and demanded appropriate action against them. The incident created a stir across the country. Following this, a complaint was filed regarding the incident, the police conducted a thorough investigation and arrested Professor Hari Padmanathan and sent him to jail. Later, he was granted conditional bail last year. The case in this regard is ongoing.

