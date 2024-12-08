ETV Bharat / bharat

'Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam,' Tamil Nadu's Answer To PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Chennai: Aimed at empowering artisans and craftsmen based on social justice, 'Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam,' will be implemented in the state, Tamil Nadu MSME Minister, T M Anbarasan said on Saturday, days after Chief Minister M K Stalin apprised the Centre that the state will not implement the PM Vishwakarma scheme 'in its present form.'

In order to develop crafts persons as entrepreneurs and empower them, a comprehensive scheme has been formulated for Tamil Nadu and, a Government Order has been issued according to CM Stalin's directive, Anbarasan said. The scheme has been named after former Chief Minister and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

"The scheme has been formulated to benefit all sections of people who are engaged in 25 trades/crafts," the minister said in an official release here. The scheme is not based on family-based traditional trades and it envisages subsidy-linked credit support, skill and entrepreneur development for expansion of existing trades and launch of new initiatives.

Credit support of Rs 3 lakh, which includes subsidy of 25 per cent (a maximum of Rs 50,000), 5 per cent interest subsidy and all other necessary support. The minimum qualifying age is 35 and the scheme will be implemented to benefit at least 10,000 craftsmen in a year and applications should be submitted online, at www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in