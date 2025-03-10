Kaithal Youth Held Hostage Abroad In Fraudulent Immigration Deal, Family Demands Action

Kaithal: A major fraud came to light involving a family from Mohana village, Haryana, where their son, Yuvraj, was allegedly held hostage and tortured abroad after being duped by agents promising to send him to America. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of $20,000 (approximately ₹16 lakh), prompting the victim’s father to file a complaint at Pundri police station and appeal to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for action and his son’s safe return.

Deal Made for ₹41 Lakh

Yuvraj’s father, Kuldeep, stated that in October 2024, he contacted agents, who assured him that his son would be sent to America legally. A deal of ₹41 lakh was agreed upon, with the condition that payment would only be made once Yuvraj reached America safely.

Kidnapped En Route

However, after gaining Yuvraj’s trust and taking possession of his passport, the agents trapped him during the journey. During this time, they extorted ₹14 lakh from Kuldeep on various pretexts. Later, Yuvraj was kidnapped, and the captors started demanding $20,000. When Kuldeep reached out to the agents for help, they refused and insisted he pay the ransom.

Repeated Demands for Money

Kuldeep further revealed that when he pleaded for his son's release, the agents demanded an additional ₹8 lakh, promising Yuvraj’s safe return. Despite making the payment, his son was not released. The kidnappers have since been changing the ransom amount, and there has been no contact with Yuvraj for the past three months, leaving the family deeply worried. They urged the government and police to take swift action and bring Yuvraj home safely.

Appeal to Kaithal Superintendent of Police

Yuvraj’s family, along with villagers from Mohana, reached the Kaithal Mini Secretariat and met with the Superintendent of Police, demanding strict action against the culprits. DSP Gurvinder Singh confirmed that a complaint has been lodged at Pundri police station and assured that all necessary legal actions are being taken. He stated that an investigation is underway against the fraudulent agents, and they will soon be apprehended.