Satna: Madhya Pradesh urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was once in charge of the BJP in West Bengal, hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday over her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark, saying the latter herself indulged in politics of murder in her state.

Coming down heavily on Banerjee, the BJP leader, who was on a visit to Satna, said, "The opposition does not have faith in God, and CM Mamata should be ashamed and drown herself in water for calling such a holy religious congregation a Mrityu Kumbh."

Vijayvargiya Attacks Mamata Over Her 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark, Demands Apology (ETV Bharat)

Vijayvargiya also alleged that during his tenure in West Bengal, Mamata had got over 400 murders done within six years. Highlighting the RG Kar rape and murder incident, the minister asked Mamata to take measures to improve law and order in West Bengal. "First, see what is happening in your state. No one is safe as gang rape and murder happened inside the hospital. Still, the CM shamelessly gave such a statement," he added.

Vijayvargiya also sought an apology from Mamata. He said the TMC supremo should retract her statements and apologise for her comments about Sanatan Dharma.

Besides this, on the appointment of a woman CM in Delhi, Rekha Gupta, Vijayvargiya said this is the biggest example of women's empowerment. After Sheila Dikshit, the national capital now got a strong woman as the CM.

He further said that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had also made a woman CM, but she used to claim that she was a caretaker and the chair belonged to Kejriwal.

During his stay in Satna, the BJP leader first discussed the issue of 'One Nation One Election' with intellectuals at a private college. Later, he held a meeting of the district committee at the collectorate office.