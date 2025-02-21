ETV Bharat / bharat

Vijayvargiya Attacks Mamata Over Her 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark, Demands Apology

Vijayvargiya also alleged that during his tenure as BJP in charge in West Bengal, Mamata had got over 400 murders done within six years.

MP Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Hits Out At WB Government
MP Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Updated : Feb 21, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

Satna: Madhya Pradesh urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was once in charge of the BJP in West Bengal, hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday over her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark, saying the latter herself indulged in politics of murder in her state.

Coming down heavily on Banerjee, the BJP leader, who was on a visit to Satna, said, "The opposition does not have faith in God, and CM Mamata should be ashamed and drown herself in water for calling such a holy religious congregation a Mrityu Kumbh."

Vijayvargiya Attacks Mamata Over Her 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark, Demands Apology (ETV Bharat)

Vijayvargiya also alleged that during his tenure in West Bengal, Mamata had got over 400 murders done within six years. Highlighting the RG Kar rape and murder incident, the minister asked Mamata to take measures to improve law and order in West Bengal. "First, see what is happening in your state. No one is safe as gang rape and murder happened inside the hospital. Still, the CM shamelessly gave such a statement," he added.

Vijayvargiya also sought an apology from Mamata. He said the TMC supremo should retract her statements and apologise for her comments about Sanatan Dharma.

Besides this, on the appointment of a woman CM in Delhi, Rekha Gupta, Vijayvargiya said this is the biggest example of women's empowerment. After Sheila Dikshit, the national capital now got a strong woman as the CM.

He further said that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had also made a woman CM, but she used to claim that she was a caretaker and the chair belonged to Kejriwal.

During his stay in Satna, the BJP leader first discussed the issue of 'One Nation One Election' with intellectuals at a private college. Later, he held a meeting of the district committee at the collectorate office.

Read More

  1. Mamata Banerjee Should Apologise For Calling Maha Kumbh As 'Mrityu Kumbh', Says MP CM
  2. Maha Kumbh Has Turned Into ‘Mrityu Kumbh’: Mamata

Satna: Madhya Pradesh urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was once in charge of the BJP in West Bengal, hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday over her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark, saying the latter herself indulged in politics of murder in her state.

Coming down heavily on Banerjee, the BJP leader, who was on a visit to Satna, said, "The opposition does not have faith in God, and CM Mamata should be ashamed and drown herself in water for calling such a holy religious congregation a Mrityu Kumbh."

Vijayvargiya Attacks Mamata Over Her 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark, Demands Apology (ETV Bharat)

Vijayvargiya also alleged that during his tenure in West Bengal, Mamata had got over 400 murders done within six years. Highlighting the RG Kar rape and murder incident, the minister asked Mamata to take measures to improve law and order in West Bengal. "First, see what is happening in your state. No one is safe as gang rape and murder happened inside the hospital. Still, the CM shamelessly gave such a statement," he added.

Vijayvargiya also sought an apology from Mamata. He said the TMC supremo should retract her statements and apologise for her comments about Sanatan Dharma.

Besides this, on the appointment of a woman CM in Delhi, Rekha Gupta, Vijayvargiya said this is the biggest example of women's empowerment. After Sheila Dikshit, the national capital now got a strong woman as the CM.

He further said that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had also made a woman CM, but she used to claim that she was a caretaker and the chair belonged to Kejriwal.

During his stay in Satna, the BJP leader first discussed the issue of 'One Nation One Election' with intellectuals at a private college. Later, he held a meeting of the district committee at the collectorate office.

Read More

  1. Mamata Banerjee Should Apologise For Calling Maha Kumbh As 'Mrityu Kumbh', Says MP CM
  2. Maha Kumbh Has Turned Into ‘Mrityu Kumbh’: Mamata
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAMATA BANARJEE MAHAKUMBH STATEMENTMP MINISTER KAILASH VIJAYVARGIYAWB CM MAMATA BANERJEEKAILASH VIJAYVARGIYA IN SATNAKAILASH VIJAYVARGIYA ATTACKS MAMATA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.