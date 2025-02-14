Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To Resume After 5 Years With Shortened Duration, New Route; Preparations Underway

Dehradun: The much-awaited Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which had been suspended for nearly five years, is set to begin again in 2025. An agreement between the Government of India and China has paved the way for the revival of the pilgrimage, which is expected to be completed in just 10-15 days, significantly shorter than the previous 24-day duration.

The announcement of the official date is awaited, and the Uttarakhand government, along with the Pithoragarh administration, has already started preparations for the Yatra.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra had been halted in 2019 due to deteriorating relations between India and China. Subsequently, the journey was further delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and both countries have reached an agreement that will allow the Yatra to resume.

The Pithoragarh administration is heavily involved in the preparations for the Yatra. As the journey's entry point, the district in Uttarakhand is key to ensuring smooth travel for the devotees.

Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rekha Yadav expressed her joy at the revival of the Yatra and assured that all necessary measures would be taken to facilitate the journey. She mentioned that a detailed review of the Yatra route had already been conducted. However, due to heavy snowfall in the region, the route remains blocked until March, making it District Officer to finalise the logistics of the Yatra. Once the meeting is held, decisions will be made on the best way to manage the pilgrimage route, ensuring that pilgrims face no difficulties.

SP Yadav also emphasised that adequate arrangements would be in place to ensure a smooth experience for the pilgrims arriving in Pitghoragarh for the Yatra. While the date for the start of the Yatra has not been officially announced by the Government of India, the local authorities are ready to support the journey once the date is confirmed.

One of the key changes this year is the reduced duration of the Yatra. In previous years, the journey to Kailash Mansarovar, a sacred pilgrimage for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, typically took 24 days. However, this time, the Yatra will be completed in just 10-15 days, making it a more manageable journey for devotees. The Tourism Department of Uttarakhand recently presented the blueprint of the new, shortened route to the Ministry of External Affairs and other concerned departments during a meeting in Delhi.

Kailash Mansarovar is situated 65 kilometres from the Indian border in Pithoragarh, at an altitude of about 21,778 feet. The main route to reach the sacred site passes through the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand. Pilgrims will travel to Pithoragarh, where they will stay for a day before continuing their journey by vehicle to the border towns of Dharchula and Gunji. From there, they will cross into China and proceed to Kailash Mansarovar by vehicle.

Apart from the Uttarakhand route, Kailash Mansarovar can also be accessed via Nathula Pass in Sikkim or from Nepal. However, the shortest and most direct route remains through Uttarakhand.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra generally takes place from June to September. It is open to devotees between the ages of 18 and 70. Before embarking on the journey, pilgrims undergo training in Delhi, where they're briefed on the Yatr's procedures and the necessary preparations. The cost for the pilgrimage ranges from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per devotee.

Once the route is finalised and the official start date is announced, the district administration, in coordination with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other agencies, will oversee the journey from Pithoragah to the Tibet border, ensuring the safety and smooth passage of pilgrims.