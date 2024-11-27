ETV Bharat / bharat

Kailash Gahlot Resigns As Delhi MLA, Cites AAP's 'Deviation' From Ethics

Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday tendered his resignation as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

Kailash Gahlot Resigns As Delhi MLA, Cites AAP's 'Deviation' From Ethics
File photo of Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot (IANS)
By PTI

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot tendered his resignation as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Wednesday. The former AAP leader wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and tendered his resignation. In his resignation letter, Gahlot emphasised his dissatisfaction with the direction the AAP has taken.

"I had resigned as a minister of Delhi on November 17, and the same day, I had also resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. I hereby now tender my resignation from the Legislative Assembly of Delhi," he said.

The resignation be accepted with immediate effect, he added. The two-time MLA from West Delhi's Najafgarh constituency again expressed disillusionment with the AAP, alleging that it has strayed from its "moral and ethical values". This, he added, made it untenable for him to stay in the party.

On November 17, Gahlot resigned as Delhi's transport minister and also quit the AAP's primary membership. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the following day. With his departure, the AAP has lost one of its prominent rural leaders, raising questions about its hold in outer Delhi's Jat belt.

Gahlot's exit has also brought into focus the contest between the BJP and AAP on nearly 25 Delhi Dehat seats of the 70-member Assembly for which polls are due in February next year.

