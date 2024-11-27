ETV Bharat / bharat

Kailash Gahlot Resigns As Delhi MLA, Cites AAP's 'Deviation' From Ethics

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot tendered his resignation as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Wednesday. The former AAP leader wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and tendered his resignation. In his resignation letter, Gahlot emphasised his dissatisfaction with the direction the AAP has taken.

"I had resigned as a minister of Delhi on November 17, and the same day, I had also resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. I hereby now tender my resignation from the Legislative Assembly of Delhi," he said.

The resignation be accepted with immediate effect, he added. The two-time MLA from West Delhi's Najafgarh constituency again expressed disillusionment with the AAP, alleging that it has strayed from its "moral and ethical values". This, he added, made it untenable for him to stay in the party.