Kafalta Massacre Still Reverberates In The Hills Of Uttarakhand

Almora: In the afternoon of May 9, 1980, a wedding procession of a Dalit groom was passing through the Badrinath temple of the Kafalta village in the Almora district of Uttarakhand when out of nowhere, a dispute cropped up which turned out to be the biggest massacre of the state. About 14 people were brutally killed.

In the 1980s, the condition of Dalits in Uttarakhand, then part of the undivided Uttar Pradesh, was the worst in the country as they were struggling with the never-ending slavery and the dominance of the upper caste people.

On the fateful day, Shyam Prasad, a blacksmith, was heading to Peepna through Kafalta for marriage along with the groom's party. When they reached the Badrinath Temple, Khemanand, an army personnel on leave, asked Prasad to get down from the horse to show respect to the deity. But he didn't listen to it as the temple was at the other end. An argument ensued between Khemanand, a caste Brahmin, and the members of the groom's party, amidst which the former overturned the horse. This infuriated the members, who attacked Khemanand in retaliation. In the scuffle, a Dalit youth stabbed him with a knife, leading to the rupture of his intestines.

This made the upper caste people of the villagers avenge Khemand's death, in which 14 Dalits were brutally killed. The incident made so many headlines that the then Union Home Minister Giani Zail Singh had to rush to the spot to tackle the situation. The Uttar Pradesh High Court acquitted all the accused due to the lack of evidence. However, in 1997, the Supreme Court awarded life imprisonment to 22 people, three of whom died by then.

ETV Bharat spoke to Kishan Singh, one of the comics who served his sentence. The octogenarian said all of them hid in a house after the incident, and out of the 22 people who were sentenced to life, only three are left. A statue of soldier Kheemanand has been erected next to the Badrinath Temple.

"Even today, when any wedding procession passes from this place, all grooms get down in front of the temple and only brides are allowed to pass in a palanquin. This practice is still prevalent in many areas of Uttarakhand," Singh said.

Hansa Dutt Upadhyay, the priest of the Badrinath Temple, said he heard about this massacre from the elders.

Among the convicts, some women were lodged in Almora jail for a year. Jhapuli Devi, one of them, said the whole dispute happened only because the groom didn't get down in front of the temple.

Another woman, Malti Devi, said, "Our village was close to Kafalta. We suspected something uncanny after seeing smoke billowing out from a house. Later, it was found out that 14 people were burnt alive here."

Professor G C Pant said lakhs of artisans and craftsmen are settled in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand. "There were communities of Vants, Gunvants and Karmaveers who were slaves of the British and the upper castes. They were deprived of human rights for years and denied temple entry. They could not sit in the palanquin. They were forced to carry the palanquins of the upper castes. In 1913, in Sunkiya village of Nainital, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai performed the Yagyaopvit of these Dalits on the day of Baisakhi, after which they were named Shilpkar," Pant said.

On January 16, 1920, Khusiram Shilpkar took out the first procession of the lower castes with dolas and palanquins by making the bride and groom wear Sira-Mukut. In 1923, the upper castes stopped the procession of the lower castes in the Dugadda area, leading to a fight. At that time, many cases of harassment of Shilpkars kept coming to the fore. The surface of Devbhoomi appears smooth from the outside, but the truth is that in rural areas, the relations between the upper castes and the Dalits, called artisans, have been deteriorating over the centuries. The Kafalta incident is a stigma born out of this, whose soot has not been washed off yet," Pant added.

"Perhaps the retired or on-duty soldiers told the baraatis to get down from the horse. It is not possible that all the people in the procession were wrong, but the youth who were pained by the treatment attacked the soldier," he said.

The ruckus and the murder of the soldier caused panic among the village women, who started screaming. Hearing this, people from the upper caste communities rushed back to the village and surrounded the wedding procession. Some of the members of the procession took shelter in the house of Nari Ram, the only Dalit in Kafalta, and locked it from the inside. The upper caste people broke the roof of that house, put pirul grass kept there inside the house, poured wood and kerosene inside and set it afire. Six people were charred to death, and those who managed to escape through the windows were chased in the fields and killed with sticks and stones. A total of 14 Dalits lost their lives, including 10 of the same family and four relatives. However, the groom, Shyam Prasad, and some of the wedding guests somehow managed to escape.