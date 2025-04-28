Kachchh University-SAPTI MOU On Cards To Develop Stone And Mineral Products

Kutch: A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kachchh University and Stone Artisan Park Training Institute (SAPTI) is on the cards to develop products from abundantly available stones and minerals in the Kutch area of Gujarat.

This endeavour will be useful to the students of geology at the University who undertake research while aiming at the economic development of the local community through developing a new art and generating employment opportunities.

Kachchh University On Research (ETV Bharat)

A total of 32 students undertook field work from April 22 to 27 in North Gujarat and Rajasthan, studying rock structures and mineral wealth in these areas resulting from volcanic and seismic activities in the past. They collected a large number of samples that are to be analysed. Some of the best specimens will be displayed in the Geological Museum of the University.

Students on Research (ETV Bharat)

The University has developed into an important centre of learning in the field of earth sciences, where students from several states get enrolled to pursue MSc and PhD degrees. Besides a conducive research environment, the students get an opportunity to undertake field work in areas like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Geology students of Kachchh University (ETV Bharat)

Referring to the just concluded field visit, Dr. Gaurav Chauhan, who is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Earth and Environment Science, said, “During the six days of fieldwork, the students carried out geological mapping in areas like Kheroj, Danta, Ambaji, Himmatnagar, Idar, Khedbrahma and Chitrasani in North Gujarat along with Mount Abu in Rajasthan.”

Kachchh University students on research (ETV Bharat)

The students visited DK Trivedi Marbles Company in Ambaji, which is into marble mining. They also visited a multi-metal copper project mine being run by Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation. They got first-hand information about mining operations and economics. They also got to know how geologists discover minerals from rocks that can later be extracted. The students were also told about internships and job prospects in the field.

Students undertook field work (ETV Bharat)

The students visited SAPTI after their field work, where they gained knowledge about the process of making various types of geo products from stones and minerals.

Kachchh University students undertook field work (ETV Bharat)

The University has a good record in placements of its earth science students. Officials disclosed that in the last 18 years, more than 80% of the geology students have been employed with the central and state governments, besides the private sector. Many of them are also working in countries like Russia, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, the United States of America, besides the Gulf and African countries.

Kachchh University-SAPTI MOU On Cards To Develop Stone And Mineral Products (ETV Bharat)

Fieldwork of Geology students (ETV Bharat)

Read More