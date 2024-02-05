'K Kavitha Avoiding Summons, Not Appearing…': ED to SC in Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday told the Supreme Court that BRS leader K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is avoiding summons and not appearing before the agency for questioning in the Delhi excise policy matter.

However, the relief for Kavitha, regarding her appearance before the probe agency, would continue as the top court adjourned her petition challenging the agency's summons to February 16. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, representing the ED, submitted before a bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi that Kavitha is avoiding summons and not appearing before the agency.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Kavitha, said that the ASG had assured the apex court in September last year that the agency would not call Kavitha for questioning till the court hears her plea challenging the summons. Raju quipped that it was only till the next hearing. The bench said that it will look into the issue on the next date of hearing.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, deferred the matter after Sibal contended that the case may be listed for final hearing.

In September last year, ED had said that it would not call Kavitha for questioning till the court heard her plea challenging the summons. Then, the apex court had told the agency, "We have to hear the matter. Don’t call her in the meantime". The ED had issued the summons dated September 4 last year to Kavitha seeking her appearance at the agency’s New Delhi office on September 15.