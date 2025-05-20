'JVN Sir Was My Childhood Inspiration': Pune-Based Astronomer Recalls Priceless Moments With Veteran Astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar

Pune: India on Tuesday lost one of its most distinguished astrophysicists Padma Vibhushan Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar. For Leena Bokil, a senior astronomer, this loss was very personal. "Whatever I'm today, it is because of JVN Sir," she says, recalling some of the 'priceless' memories shared with the legendary personality.

Narlikar's contributions to cosmology and theoretical physics have earned global recognition, inspiring countless young minds. And Leena Bokil is one of them. "I was shocked to hear of his (JVN Sir) demise this morning. I am still not able to digest this. He has been a great source of inspiration to me since childhood. My father used to tell me about him, and I read many of his works which made him immensely popular across India. JVN Sir and my father are both from Kolhapur (in Maharashtra). When I was in school, my father gave us many books about him to read. Through those books, he (JVN Sir) taught us how to learn science in a simple and easy way. That is when I developed interest in science. At a very young age, I decided that I wanted to work in the field of astronomy," she says.

"He (JVN Sir) studied at Cambridge. What was most impressive about him was he could effortlessly explain complex topics like the origin of the universe, black holes, and other cosmic phenomena, in the simplest of ways. His talks and writings inspired me to become a cosmologist. Even today, he remains a guiding light, for my father, for me, and for the younger generation. We have lost one of the most senior and respected scientific leaders," expressed Leena.

"Whenever I had the opportunity to meet him, we would talk about aliens, extraterrestrial intelligence, dark matter and so many other things. He was always smiling, very polite, kind, and a true gentleman. All in all, he was a great human being, and a divine soul. Reading his books like 'Preshit Akashganga' and 'Return of Vaman' has given me a lot of inspiration. JVN Sir had consistently done many works for improvement of education sector. He has also trained many young scientists by establishing 'Ayuka' in Pune. I got a chance to meet him on his birthday. It is sad that he is no longer with us," said Leena Bokil.

"For his contributions in the field of science, JVN Sir was honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, along with several other prestigious awards from the scientific community. He has been a role model for generations of aspiring scientists. This is a huge loss, for me, for all of us, and for the nation. It marks the end of a scientific era. I can't explain, his loss is irreplaceable," she said.

"Last year, on his birthday (July 19) I was invited by Marathi Vigyan Parishad to speak about him. I discussed how he made science easy to understand, how he simplified complex ideas for everyone to understand. Over the year, he had consistently sent a message to our educational institutions that we must simplify the teaching of mathematics and science. For him, that's how science can become accessible and popular among the masses," Leena shared.

Jayant Narlikar breathed his last at his residence in Pune this morning, at the age of 86. His mortal remains will be kept at Ayuka for last darshan before being cremated on Wednesday.

