Justices Anjaria, Bishnoi, Chandurkar Take Oath As SC Judges.

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Friday administered the oath of office to justices NV Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar as judges of the Supreme Court. The apex court, with the swearing in of the judges, will regain its full working strength of 34 judges, which also includes the CJI. The CJI administered the oath to the three new judges at a ceremony held on the premises of the apex court.

On Thursday, the Centre notified the appointment of three new judges to the Supreme Court. On May 26, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, recommended the appointment of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice AS Chandurkar as judges of the apex court.

The Centre notified its decision three days after the collegium recommended the name of three high court judges for the elevation to the top court, which is being seen as a positive start to the tenure of CJI Gavai, who took oath on May 14 as the 52nd Chief Justice of India at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in a post on X, said: "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (ii) Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati and (iii) A.S. Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay as Judges of the Supreme Court of India".

The five-member Collegium, led by CJI Gavai, had met on May 26 to discuss names to fill up the vacancies in the top court. The other members of the apex court’s collegium are Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna.