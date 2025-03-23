ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Makes Public Report By Delhi HC CJ Into Cash At Justice Varma's House, Forms Probe Panel

Photographs as shared by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. ( SC PRESS RELEASE )

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court late on Saturday night uploaded on its website an in-house inquiry report, including photos and videos, into the alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma.

As recommended in the the report, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna constituted an in-house committee to conduct an inquiry and asked Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma.

The report contains photos and videos of the cash allegedly discovered at a storeroom at Justice Varma's house during a firefighting operation on the night of Holi, March 14. It also contains his response.

Justice Varma has "unequivocally" stated that no cash was ever placed in the storeroom "either by me or any of my family members and (I) strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us". He said the allegations of cash discovery at his residence clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign him.

"The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous," he said. The inquiry report submitted by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya also contained material with regard to official communication which says four to five semi-burnt stacks of Indian currency were found.

"On examining the incident reported, the material available and the response of Justice Yashwant Varma, what I find is that the Commissioner of Police in his report dated Marg 16, 2025 has reported that as per the guard posted at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, the debris and other partially burnt articles were removed from the room where the fire had broken out in the morning of March 15, 2025.

"The enquiry conducted by me, prima facie, does not reveal possibility of entry or access to the room by any person other than those residing in the bungalow, the servants, the gardeners and CPWD personnel, if any.

"Accordingly, I am of the prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe," Justice Upadhyaya said in his report dated March 21, and made public Saturday night.

The three-member inquiry committee formed by the SC earlier in the day consists of Justice Sheel Nagu (Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana), Justice G S Sandhawalia (Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh) and Anu Sivaraman (Judge of the High Court of Karnataka).

"The Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi for the time being has been asked not to assign any judicial work to Mr Justice Yashwant Varma," a statement from the top court said earlier on Saturday.

The purported discovery of the huge stash of cash happened after a fire broke out at Justice Varma's Lutyens' Delhi residence at around 11:35 on the night of Holi on March 14.