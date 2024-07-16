Justice Tashi Rabstan Is First Ladakhi To Become Chief Justice Of Meghalaya High Court

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jubilation spread across the Union Territory of Ladakh following the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to appoint Justice Tashi Rabstan as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. Justice Rabstan is set to become the first Ladakhi to hold the position of Chief Justice.

Justice Rabstan hails from Skurbuchan village in Leh and earlier made history as the first judge from Ladakh. The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, passed the resolution on Thursday, recommending Justice Rabstan for the position of Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Rabstan will assume the role of Chief Justice following the retirement of the current Chief Justice, S Vaidyanathan, on August 24. The Collegium emphasised the significance of Justice Rabstan's appointment, noting, "Bearing in mind that Mr. Justice Tashi Rabstan would be the first Chief Justice from the region of Ladakh, which has otherwise little or no representation among the Judges of the High Court and no representation at all so far in the office of Chief Justice, the Collegium recommends his appointment as Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya upon the retirement of Mr. Justice S Vaidyanathan."

Born on April 10, 1963, Justice Rabstan completed his graduation and LLB from the University of Jammu. He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Jammu & Kashmir on March 6, 1990, beginning his practice at the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Justice Rabstan was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court in March 2013 and became a permanent judge in May 2014. He also served as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2022.

His historic appointment has been met with widespread celebration and pride across Ladakh, marking a significant milestone for the region. "It is a proud moment for all of Ladakh as a native son ascends to the highest judicial position in the two Union Territories. He was the first Ladakhi to become a High Court judge and will now take on the role of Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. We are immensely proud of him," Haji Mohmad Haneefa, the Member of Parliament from Ladakh, told ETV Bharat.