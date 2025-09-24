Justice Surya Kant: Won't Order Listing Of Case On Same Day Unless Someone Is About To Be Hanged
A three-judge bench led by Justice Kant, comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh, was hearing the mentioning of cases for urgent listing.
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Wednesday said he would not order urgent listing of a case on the same day unless someone is about to be hanged, and asked whether anyone understands the "plight of judges", the number of hours they clock in for work, and how much sleep they get.
Chief Justice B R Gavai, as master of the roster, normally hears such a mention. However, he is sitting today on a five-judge constitution bench, which is considering a legal question whether judicial officers, who complete seven years of practice as advocates prior to joining the bench, can be appointed as district judges under vacancies earmarked for the bar.
The second most senior judge, as a matter of practice, hears the mention of cases if the CJI is preoccupied with some constitutional bench matter or is indisposed.
Justice Kant made these remarks when an advocate mentioned that a residential house in Rajasthan will be auctioned today. The counsel, pointing out the urgency involved in the matter, insisted that it should be listed today itself.
"Unless someone is about to be hanged, I will never list a mentioned case on the same day. You people don't understand the plight of judges; do you even know how many hours they have been working and how many hours they get sleep? Unless someone's liberty is at stake, we will not list it the same day," Justice Kant said.
However, the counsel requested the bench for an urgent listing of the matter. Justice Kant asked when the auction notice was issued. The counsel replied that the auction notice was issued last week, and a certain amount had already been paid towards the outstanding amount.
Justice Kant told the counsel not to expect a listing of the case for the next couple of months. However, he later asked the court master to list the matter on Friday.
