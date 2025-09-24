ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice Surya Kant: Won't Order Listing Of Case On Same Day Unless Someone Is About To Be Hanged

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Wednesday said he would not order urgent listing of a case on the same day unless someone is about to be hanged, and asked whether anyone understands the "plight of judges", the number of hours they clock in for work, and how much sleep they get.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Kant, comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh, was hearing the mentioning of cases for urgent listing.

Chief Justice B R Gavai, as master of the roster, normally hears such a mention. However, he is sitting today on a five-judge constitution bench, which is considering a legal question whether judicial officers, who complete seven years of practice as advocates prior to joining the bench, can be appointed as district judges under vacancies earmarked for the bar.

The second most senior judge, as a matter of practice, hears the mention of cases if the CJI is preoccupied with some constitutional bench matter or is indisposed.

Justice Kant made these remarks when an advocate mentioned that a residential house in Rajasthan will be auctioned today. The counsel, pointing out the urgency involved in the matter, insisted that it should be listed today itself.