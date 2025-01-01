Justice Served: 67-Year-Old Sentenced To 20 Years RI for Raping Three Minor Girls In Telangana's Jagityala

Jagityala: In a landmark verdict, the Jagityala Fast Track Special Court sentenced 67-year-old Shivaratri Muthaiah to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping three minor girls.

As per the prosecution, Muthaiah, a resident of a village under Gollapalli police station limits, lured the girls with chocolates before committing the heinous crime. The incident came to light in October, 2023, when the victims' family filed a complaint with Gollapalli police. Sub-Inspector Naresh registered three cases under POCSO Act and arrested Muthaiah.

Police expedited the investigation and the case was presented in the Fast Track Special Court. After examining the evidence, District Chief Judge and Fast Track Court Special Judge G Neelima found Muthaiah guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 in each case. The court also ordered that the sentences be served concurrently and directed that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh be paid to each of the three victims. .Telangana SP Ashok Kumar congratulated the officers and staff who worked tirelessly to ensure that the accused was punished swiftly.

In December last year, a POCSO court in Baruipur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas had awarded death sentence to Mustaqin, convicted of rape and murder of a minor girl from Jaynagar. The verdict, which came just 61 days after the crime was reported, is a stark reminder to the trial in the rape and murder case of the RG Kar Hospital doctor that is continuing for more than four months.

Mustaqin's conviction was ordered by the Baruipur Sub-district Court Judge Subrata Chatterjee on Thursday. The case was investigated by the West Bengal Police. The investigation began after a case was registered against Mustaqin under the POCSO Act. The police formed an SIT on October 7 and chargesheet was submitted to the Baruipur court on October 30, which is 25 days after the incident.