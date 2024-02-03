AI Giving Rise to Newer Methods of Crime: Justice S Muralidhar

Jaipur: Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has not only made our personal life unsafe but is giving rise to newer methods for committing crimes, Justice S Muralidhar said at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Saturday.

Speaking at the 'Justice the Voice of the Voiceless' session of the festival, Justice Muralidhar said "AI has made our personal life unsafe and the method of committing crime is also changing rapidly. So, everyone should use the technology with great caution."

He said there are 10 million cases in 17 benches of the Supreme Court and cases have been disposed off on priority in the last 10 years. Responding to a question on long vacations in the court, Justice Muralidhar said people think that the court closes at 4:30 but work continues for a much longer period.

"There are many types of routine work that happen outside the courtroom. I myself have remained in the court premises till 9 pm or 9:30 pm. It is not an easy task," he added.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Chauhan said that large number of cases are pending in the court that can be resolved with proper guidelines.

Prof. Sital Kalantri, another speaker on the occasion said that 64,000 people move court in a year but hearing of only 10 percent cases are completed. Prof. Kalantri went on to say that in the last 75 years, there were 200 justices but only 11 to 14 women judges could go to the Supreme Court.

Another eminent speaker, Aparna Chandra said that the case load of Supreme Court can be reduced if cases are resolved in the lower courts. A huge chunk of cases come to the apex court from lower courts, Chandra said.