Justice On Hold: Experts Call For Urgent Steps To Reduce Case Pendency

President Droupadi Murmu in a group picture with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Sanjiv Khanna, judges of the Supreme Court and their families during their visit to the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi ( File photo ANI )

New Delhi: The Indian judicial system faces a persistent challenge: the pendency of court cases. As of September 1, 2025, over five crore cases are pending across all courts in the country, which includes nearly 4.7 crore pending trials in the lower courts, over 63 lakhs pending in high courts, and over 88 thousand pending before the apex court.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Patnaik said that during his four years as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, from October 2005 to October 2009, he increased the strength of judges in the subordinate courts and the high court. He increased the number of courts and also increased the number of public prosecutors and government pleaders, and the pendency of cases came down substantially.

“Criminal cases started getting disposed of in six months to one year from the date police filed charge sheets and civil suits were getting disposed of in one year to two years from the time they were filed,” said Justice Patnaik, adding that this could happen because both the state government and the central government cooperated with the high court in increasing the number of judges and courtrooms.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur said the first step should be to open each case file and primarily assess which case is 'alive' and which case is 'dead'. “The second step should be to contact the parties in the case and verify the status of the case through them. I am confident many cases will be 'dead'. I used this strategy in the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee and found that out of about 3,000 cases, about 700 cases only were 'alive',” said Justice Lokur.

In July this year, the working strength of the Delhi High Court was 40, against a sanctioned strength of 60. The sanctioned judge’s strength is 45 permanent judges and 15 additional judges, and the total pending cases as of September 1, 2025, are 1,27,494, including 92,566 civil cases and 34,928 criminal cases.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former Delhi High Court judge S N Dhingra said, “The problem of pendency can be effectively dealt with by following steps: (a) specialisation of courts. Only those well-versed in criminal laws should man criminal benches, and those having thorough knowledge of civil laws should man civil cases benches. (b) No adjournment should be given on non-availability of advocates, and courts should be bound to decide the matter based on applicable laws. (c) The Roaster system should come to an end. The constitution of benches may change due to the retirement of judges or the induction of new judges."

He emphasised that fixing hearings on the ground of urgency should not depend on the wishes of individual judges. Instead, rules should be framed in this regard, the registry should submit reports on the necessity of urgent hearings, and every bench should fix a time limit for arguments, taking into account whether the law on the points raised has already been settled or not.