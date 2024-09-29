ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice Manmohan Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Justice Manmohan on Sunday took oath as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to the 61-year-old judge at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas, the LG's secretariat.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. After the elevation of then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to the Supreme Court, Justice Manmohan was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the high court here on November 9, 2023.

Justice Manmohan is the son of the late Jagmohan, a famous bureaucrat-turned-politician who also served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the lieutenant governor of Delhi.