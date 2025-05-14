ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice B R Gavai Takes Oath As 52nd Chief Justice Of India

Justice BR Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd CJI on Wednesday, with President Murmu administering the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In this screengrab from @PresidentOfIndia via Youtube on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Justice B R Gavai Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of India (PTI)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : May 14, 2025 at 10:28 AM IST

New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Wednesday took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Gavai, who succeeded Justice Sanjiv Khanna in the country's top judicial post.

He took the oath of affirmation in Hindi. Gavai will have a tenure of 6 months. He will demit office on November 23, 2025. The oath-taking ceremony of Justice Gavai was attended by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, family members of Justice Gavai, former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and the Supreme Court judges.

Justice Gavai is the son of the late RS Gavai, a former Governor of Bihar, Kerala, and Sikkim, and a veteran leader of the Republican Party of India (Gavai faction). Justice B R Gavai was born on 24th November 1960 at Amravati. He joined the Bar on 16th March 1985. He practised independently at the Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990. After 1990, practised mainly before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

He was Standing Counsel for Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University. He appeared regularly for various autonomous bodies and Corporations like SICOM, DCVL, etc. and various municipal councils in the Vidarbha region.

He worked as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, Nagpur Bench, from August 1992 to July 1993. He was appointed as government pleader and public prosecutor for the Nagpur Bench on 17th January 2000. Justice Gavai was elevated as an additional judge of the High Court on 14th November 2003.

He became a permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court on 12th November 2005. In the last six years, he was a part of around 700 benches dealing with matters pertaining to a variety of subjects, including constitutional and administrative law, civil law, criminal law, commercial disputes, arbitration law, electricity law, education matters, environmental law, etc.

Justice Gavai has authored around 300 judgments, including Constitution bench judgments on various issues, upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the fundamental rights, human rights and legal rights of citizens. He had attended various international conferences at Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), New York (USA), Cardiff (UK) and Nairobi (Kenya).

