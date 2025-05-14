ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice B R Gavai Takes Oath As 52nd Chief Justice Of India

New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Wednesday took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Gavai, who succeeded Justice Sanjiv Khanna in the country's top judicial post.

He took the oath of affirmation in Hindi. Gavai will have a tenure of 6 months. He will demit office on November 23, 2025. The oath-taking ceremony of Justice Gavai was attended by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, family members of Justice Gavai, former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and the Supreme Court judges.

Justice Gavai is the son of the late RS Gavai, a former Governor of Bihar, Kerala, and Sikkim, and a veteran leader of the Republican Party of India (Gavai faction). Justice B R Gavai was born on 24th November 1960 at Amravati. He joined the Bar on 16th March 1985. He practised independently at the Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990. After 1990, practised mainly before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

He was Standing Counsel for Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University. He appeared regularly for various autonomous bodies and Corporations like SICOM, DCVL, etc. and various municipal councils in the Vidarbha region.