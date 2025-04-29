Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Appointed Next CJI: Notification

New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was on Tuesday appointed the next Chief Justice of India. He would enter the office of the CJI on May 14, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna demits office.

The law ministry issued a notification announcing Justice Gavai's appointment as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. CJI Khanna is due to retire on May 13. As per convention, the sitting CJI recommends the senior-most judge in line as their successor.

Justice Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, would have a tenure of over six months as the CJI. He is due to retire on November 23, 2025. He is the senior-most Supreme Court judge after the incumbent CJI Khanna.

Taking to X, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 14th May, 2025."

Earlier, the Law Ministry had formally requested Justice Khanna to name his successor and set in motion the process of appointment.

Justice Gavai began his judicial career as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, and became a Permanent Judge on November 12, 2005. He served for over 15 years, presiding over benches at Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Panaji.