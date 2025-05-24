Justice B V Nagarathna To Become Part Of SC Collegium After Justice A S Oka's Retirement

New Delhi: Justice B V Nagarathna, who is scheduled to become the first woman Chief Justice of India, is set to become a member of the Supreme Court collegium after the retirement of Justice Abhay S Oka.

Justice Nagarathna, being the fifth senior-most judge now, will officially become part of the collegium on May 25. She will be part of it until she retires as Chief Justice of India on October 29, 2027. She will have a tenure as an apex court judge till October 29, 2027 and may have a tenure of over one month as the first woman CJI after September 23, 2027.

The collegium will now comprise Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice J K Maheshwari, and Justice Nagarathna. After Justice Oka’s retirement, there will be a vacancy of three judges in the top court.

A source in the apex court said CJI Gavai is likely to convene his inaugural collegium meeting on Monday to address vacancies in the top court. The collegium is also likely to make crucial appointments in several high courts. Justice Nagarathna, born on October 30, 1962, is the daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah.

Last month, the Supreme Court collegium, led by the then CJI Sanjiv Khanna, recommended the transfer of seven high court judges, including four from Karnataka. The collegium said the decision was taken to infuse inclusivity and diversity at the level of high courts and to strengthen the quality of the administration of justice.

“With a view to infuse inclusivity and diversity at the level of high courts and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice, the Supreme Court collegium in its meetings held on 15th April, 2025, and 19th April, 2025, has recommended the transfer of the judges of high courts,” the collegium said in a resolution, published on the apex court’s website.

The recommendations asked Justice Hemant Chandangoudar from Karnataka High Court to be sent to Madras High Court, Justice Krishnan Natarajan to Kerala, Justice Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda to Gujarat, and Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad to Orissa High Court.

In addition, the collegium recommended transfers of Telangana High Court justices Perugu Sree Sudha to Karnataka and Kasoju Surendhar alias K Surender to Madras High Court, respectively. Justice Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao from the Andhra Pradesh High Court was recommended to be transferred to Karnataka.