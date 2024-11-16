ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice Amarnath Goud Joins Wonder Book of Records for Resolving an Average of 109 Cases Daily

(Second from left) Telangana Governor Jishnudev Varma presents the Wonder Book of Records International Certificate to Justice Amarnath Goud of the Tripura High Court at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. Bingi Narendra Goud, the India Coordinator of the Wonder Book of Records, and Lion Vijayalakshmi are also seen. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Justice Amarnath Goud of the Tripura High Court has created a history of sorts by disposing of the most cases ever by a judge. He has resolved 91,157 cases since 2017, earning him a place in the Wonder Book of Records. To honour this achievement, Telangana Governor Jishnudev Varma presented Justice Goud with the Wonder Book of Records International Certificate during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Justice Goud, originally from Hyderabad, started his career as a judge in the joint High Court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2017. He quickly made a name for himself by solving an average of 109 cases a day. In October 2021, he was transferred to the Tripura High Court, where he continued his impressive work. As Acting Chief Justice of Tripura from November 2022 to April 2023, he helped clear a significant number of pending cases, resolving 60 per cent of the cases in Tripura and 40 per cent in Telangana.

"This is a testament to Justice Amarnath Goud's remarkable record of excellence. We recognise his exceptional achievement in handling 91,157 individual cases in the Hyderabad and Tripura High Courts from 2017 to 2024, an average of 109 cases daily. This outstanding commitment to uphold justice stands as an important milestone in the practice of justice," stated Wonder Book of Record International authorities