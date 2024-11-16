ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice Amarnath Goud Joins Wonder Book of Records for Resolving an Average of 109 Cases Daily

Justice Amarnath Goud of Tripura High Court set a record by resolving 91,157 cases since 2017, earning recognition in the Wonder Book of Records.

Justice Amarnath Goud of the Tripura High Court has made history by disposing of the most cases ever by a judge. He has resolved an incredible 91,157 cases since 2017, earning him a place in the Wonder Book of Records.
(Second from left) Telangana Governor Jishnudev Varma presents the Wonder Book of Records International Certificate to Justice Amarnath Goud of the Tripura High Court at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. Bingi Narendra Goud, the India Coordinator of the Wonder Book of Records, and Lion Vijayalakshmi are also seen. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Justice Amarnath Goud of the Tripura High Court has created a history of sorts by disposing of the most cases ever by a judge. He has resolved 91,157 cases since 2017, earning him a place in the Wonder Book of Records. To honour this achievement, Telangana Governor Jishnudev Varma presented Justice Goud with the Wonder Book of Records International Certificate during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Justice Goud, originally from Hyderabad, started his career as a judge in the joint High Court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2017. He quickly made a name for himself by solving an average of 109 cases a day. In October 2021, he was transferred to the Tripura High Court, where he continued his impressive work. As Acting Chief Justice of Tripura from November 2022 to April 2023, he helped clear a significant number of pending cases, resolving 60 per cent of the cases in Tripura and 40 per cent in Telangana.

"This is a testament to Justice Amarnath Goud's remarkable record of excellence. We recognise his exceptional achievement in handling 91,157 individual cases in the Hyderabad and Tripura High Courts from 2017 to 2024, an average of 109 cases daily. This outstanding commitment to uphold justice stands as an important milestone in the practice of justice," stated Wonder Book of Record International authorities

The event was also attended by Bingi Narendra Goud, the India Coordinator of the Wonder Book of Records, and Lion Vijayalakshmi were present at the event.

Read more: SC: Genuineness of Settlement Must Be Verified Before Quashing Rape Offences

Hyderabad: Justice Amarnath Goud of the Tripura High Court has created a history of sorts by disposing of the most cases ever by a judge. He has resolved 91,157 cases since 2017, earning him a place in the Wonder Book of Records. To honour this achievement, Telangana Governor Jishnudev Varma presented Justice Goud with the Wonder Book of Records International Certificate during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Justice Goud, originally from Hyderabad, started his career as a judge in the joint High Court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2017. He quickly made a name for himself by solving an average of 109 cases a day. In October 2021, he was transferred to the Tripura High Court, where he continued his impressive work. As Acting Chief Justice of Tripura from November 2022 to April 2023, he helped clear a significant number of pending cases, resolving 60 per cent of the cases in Tripura and 40 per cent in Telangana.

"This is a testament to Justice Amarnath Goud's remarkable record of excellence. We recognise his exceptional achievement in handling 91,157 individual cases in the Hyderabad and Tripura High Courts from 2017 to 2024, an average of 109 cases daily. This outstanding commitment to uphold justice stands as an important milestone in the practice of justice," stated Wonder Book of Record International authorities

The event was also attended by Bingi Narendra Goud, the India Coordinator of the Wonder Book of Records, and Lion Vijayalakshmi were present at the event.

Read more: SC: Genuineness of Settlement Must Be Verified Before Quashing Rape Offences

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JUSTICE AMARNATH GOUDSETS RECORDDISPOSING OF MOST CASESWONDER BOOK OF RECORDSJUSTICE AMARNATH GOUD SETS RECORD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.