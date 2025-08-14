ETV Bharat / bharat

'Just Want To Know About My Missing Daughter, Gehna’: A Father's Desperate Plea After Kishtwar Cloudburst

A view of the aftermath of a landslide triggered by a massive cloudburst that struck a remote village along the Machail Mata Yatra route in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, August 14, 2025. ( @INCJammuKashmir )

Jammu/Kishtwar: A father, who was among the 167 persons rescued following a massive cloudburst at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, is desperate to locate his 23-year-old daughter who remained untraced after the tragedy.

Bharat Bhushan and his daughter had gone to offer prayers at the revered Machail Mata shrine in the remote Padder sub-division when the tragedy struck.

“I only want to know about my daughter, Gehna Raina, who is missing,” Bhushan said in a choked voice while being taken for necessary tests by volunteers after being admitted to the Kishtwar district hospital.

A massive cloudburst led to flash floods in Chositi village on Thursday, killing at least 46 people, including two CISF personnel, and trapping many more.

As night fell over Chositi village, rescuers worked frantically and pulled out 167 people from under mounds of rubble. Of these, 38 are in a serious condition, officials said.

More than 50 persons were admitted to Kishtwar district hospital, many of whom were seen frantically looking for their near and dear ones who remained untracable.

"We were waiting for breakfast at the 'langar' site on the banks of a stream, when some people started shouting in panic, calling upon everyone to run for safety. Suddenly, there was a gush of water along with boulders and trees, which buried everything,” Ganesh, a devotee, said, adding that he was lucky to survive as he was caught in between two big boulders.

"The langar site was packed with people -- some going for the pilgrimage and others on their way back from the shrine," he said, adding that it was anybody's guess as to how many people were trapped under the debris.