Just Speaking Bengali Enough To Be Branded One A Bangladeshi: Bengal CM Banerjee Slams BJP-Ruled States

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a tirade on the Centre government, accusing it of deliberately withholding funds due to political reasons. In a fiery address in the legislative assembly, she also expressed strong resentment over the way Bengali-speaking people are being allegedly targeted and branded as "Bangladeshi" in several BJP-ruled states, despite having valid Indian identity documents.

"This is not just administrative discrimination, it's political. The Centre has decided not to give any money to Bengal. That is their political decision," she said during Question Hour.

The remarks came after Trinamool Congress MLA Tarun Maity raised a question on the 100-day rural employment scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), to which Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar responded. Banerjee then took the floor herself, alleging that the Centre has not released a single rupee to Bengal in the past four years under schemes like MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana, and rural road development. "Instead, our rightful funds have been diverted to other states. This is not just unfair — it's a crime," she said.

She further alleged that over 155 central teams were sent to Bengal following complaints by the state BJP, all of which were addressed with proper documentation. "Even after submitting all necessary information, we haven't received a single penny. Complaints were made in other states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat too. Why weren't central teams sent there as frequently as Bengal?" she questioned.

The Chief Minister said that those who went to Delhi to appeal for funds were mistreated, made to wait for hours and were slapped with police cases instead of meetings. "If you make someone work, you are obligated to pay them. People in Bengal worked, yet received no payment from the Centre. We paid them from the state funds," she asserted.

Accusing the Centre of blocking central funds due to the state, the CM said despite the BJP’s step-motherly treatment, the state has laid 69,000 km of roads under Pathashree and initiated Awas Yojana with Rs 11,000 crore. "Bengal has topped road and rural housing project rankings five times in a row," she added.

According to Banerjee, the Bengal government has created over 1.5 crore person-days under the rural employment scheme using its resources. "Earlier, people used to get 37–38 days of work a year. We are now providing at least 50 days. The number will go up. Being poor is not a crime. Being born into poverty is not a sin," she said.

The most striking part of her speech was when she accused BJP-ruled states of communal profiling based on language. "If someone speaks Bengali, they are branded Bangladeshis, despite possessing valid documents like Aadhaar, PAN and Voter ID cards. Many are being deported just because they speak Bengali. Is speaking Bengali a crime now?" she thundered.

"This is an insult to Bengal and its people. You should be ashamed. Labelling people Bangladeshi just because of their language is nothing short of harassment," she said.

Banerjee reiterated that the Centre's discrimination against Bengal is not coincidental, as it is a calculated political strategy to deny the state of its rightful dues. "But we will not bow down. Bengal will not be silenced," she said.