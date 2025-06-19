Just Books : An Open Library in Kannur is Driven by People Power and a Handful Of Intellectual Minds

Kannur: With a contribution of more than 2,500 books by well-wishers, a couple of literary and intellectual minds have joined hands to create a unique Malayalam Open Library in Chittariparamba, Kannur, where readers walk in at any time of the day to pick up a book or return one they had borrowed.
The Chittariparamba library is a space with a difference. It is curated thoughtfully to cater to a large number of book lovers around this rural neighbourhood in Kannur. The library records over a thousand footfalls every month.
Students, particularly women - constitute a large portion of the patrons who frequent the library every other day for reference books for their examinations and research, says Dr. Kumaran Vayaleri, a former faculty member at the Malayalam Department of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Payyanur Centre and the brain behind the initiative.
A resident of Chittariparamba himself, a visit to the library is a must every day for Dr. Vayaleri.
“This is more than a library. It’s a living model of collective responsibility and shared wisdom,” says Dr. Vayaleri. The committee that monitors the day to day functioning of the library believes reading, travel, and shared learning are powerful tools of empowerment—and Malayalam Open Library is their way of proving it.
In its present shape, the library is a space of about 100 square meter with about 100 chairs where users can sit down and study.
Established on January 2, 2022 — the library has remained open all through the 1,234 days, uninterrupted, day and night. The founders decided that the Malayalam Open Library in Chittariparamba will remain open 24X7. As a result, the library has not closed its doors for over three and a half years.
There are other extraordinary attributes to the unique initiative, as well. The library runs without a librarian or even a lock. It may sound unbelievable, but the Malayalam Open Library has remained open day and night since January 2, 2022 – almost three and half years.
Started as a people’s initiative, the open library was set up with a goal where knowledge could be accessed freely, say Committee members. The collection includes valuable reference works, academic resources, and rare Malayalam titles relevant for postgraduate and research-level readers, especially in folklore and tribal studies.
The system is simple. Readers walk in, choose a book, and enter its details—along with their name and phone number—in a register. No librarian oversees the process, and no one has failed to return a book to date.
“There is no need to monitor when the community itself values and protects the library,” said Jayarajan Madappathoor, the committee president overseeing daily operations.
Borrowers can keep the books for up to two weeks. There is no membership fee, and the library functions purely on trust and voluntary contributions. There are about 200 permanent members who have enrolled their names. Donors of books automatically become members.
Funds from “Book Challenge” campaigns have helped expand the collection. The library also supports book publishing. Five titles have been released so far as part of the library’s outreach initiatives.
Supporting committees like a women’s forum and students' wing coordinate cultural and literary programs. “Our focus is not just on reading, but on fostering a shared cultural consciousness,” said K.V. Dharmarajan, one of the library’s patrons. Dance programme and dramas are staged at times.
The walls of the library are lined with portraits of national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Ambedkar, and Bhagat Singh, alongside Kerala’s social reformers and literary greats like Sree Narayana Guru, Ayyankali, Uroob, and Lalithambika Antharjanam.
The library also collaborates with educational institutions like S.N. College Kannur, Payyanur Sanskrit University, and Nirmalagiri College, hosting seminars, reading sessions, and creative workshops. Such events have helped the expand the Library’s presence far beyond Chittariparamba.