Just Books : An Open Library in Kannur is Driven by People Power and a Handful Of Intellectual Minds

Kannur: With a contribution of more than 2,500 books by well-wishers, a couple of literary and intellectual minds have joined hands to create a unique Malayalam Open Library in Chittariparamba, Kannur, where readers walk in at any time of the day to pick up a book or return one they had borrowed.

The Chittariparamba library is a space with a difference. It is curated thoughtfully to cater to a large number of book lovers around this rural neighbourhood in Kannur. The library records over a thousand footfalls every month.

Students, particularly women - constitute a large portion of the patrons who frequent the library every other day for reference books for their examinations and research, says Dr. Kumaran Vayaleri, a former faculty member at the Malayalam Department of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Payyanur Centre and the brain behind the initiative.

A resident of Chittariparamba himself, a visit to the library is a must every day for Dr. Vayaleri.

“This is more than a library. It’s a living model of collective responsibility and shared wisdom,” says Dr. Vayaleri. The committee that monitors the day to day functioning of the library believes reading, travel, and shared learning are powerful tools of empowerment—and Malayalam Open Library is their way of proving it.

In its present shape, the library is a space of about 100 square meter with about 100 chairs where users can sit down and study.

Established on January 2, 2022 — the library has remained open all through the 1,234 days, uninterrupted, day and night. The founders decided that the Malayalam Open Library in Chittariparamba will remain open 24X7. As a result, the library has not closed its doors for over three and a half years.

