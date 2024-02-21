Jurist Fali S Nariman Passes Away at 95

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Eminent constitutional jurist and senior advocate Fali S. Nariman passed away here on Wednesday. He was 95.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer and eminent constitutional jurist Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95 on Wednesday. Nariman was awarded the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

New Delhi: Eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95 in New Delhi on Wednesday.The former Additional Solicitor General of India died at his residence around 1 am today.

In a post on X, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi termed it "an end of an era". Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal in a post on X, said, "A great son of India passes away. Not just one of the greatest lawyers of our country but one of the finest human beings who stood like a colossus above all. The corridors of the court will never be the same without him. May his soul rest in peace."

Nariman was born to a Parsi family in Myanmar on January 10, 1929. He started his law practice at the Bombay High Court in 1950. The constitutional lawyer and jurist received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

Another senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said, "In the very sad demise of #FaliNariman, legal doyen, accomplished Parliamentarian and the very epitome of a true gentleman in all he did , the nation and the Indian Bar has lost an inspirational and towering personality. I shared some very special moments with him which I will always treasure. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti."

The National Judicial Appointments Commission verdict is among the several landmark cases of Nariman.He was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 1999-2005.

