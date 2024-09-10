Kolkata Rape-Murder: Junior Doctors' Cease Work To Continue Despite SC Order To Resume Duties

Kolkata: Despite Supreme Court asking them to resume work by Tuesday, agitating junior doctors in West Bengal Monday evening said they would continue their ‘cease work’ to demand justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered last month.

Demanding the resignation of the state’s health secretary and director of health education (DHE), the striking medics said that they would also take out a rally to 'Swasthya Bhavan' – the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake – on Tuesday noon.

"Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the ‘cease work’. We want the health secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow noon, we will hold a rally to the Swasthya Bhavan," one of the protesting doctors told PTI after their governing body meeting here.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with injury marks in a seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. She was allegedly raped and killed while on duty. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage and protests. The junior doctors have been observing ‘cease work’ at state-run hospitals for nearly a month now.

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the striking medics to resume their duties by 5 pm on Tuesday to avoid adverse action by the state government. The court passed the direction after the West Bengal government assured it that no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against the protesting doctors if they resume work. (Agency inputs)