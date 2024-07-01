ETV Bharat / bharat

June Emerges as Deadliest Month of 2024 In J&K Despite Overall Decline In Militancy-Related Deaths

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

Security personnel patrolling in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar: The latest data from the Jammu and Kashmir police reveals a complex picture of militancy-related incidents in the region for the first half of 2024. While the overall number of incidents has decreased compared to the same period in previous years, a notable spike in June has raised fresh concerns for security forces posted in the region.

In January 2024, only one incident of killing was reported, involving a militant. February saw a slight increase with two incidents, both involving civilian deaths. March mirrored February with two incidents, again resulting in civilian casualties. April experienced a rise with six incidents, leading to the deaths of three civilians and four militants, the data reveals.

The upward trend continued in May with five incidents, resulting in the deaths of one civilian, one security forces personnel and five militants. However, June experienced a dramatic escalation, with seven incidents resulting in the deaths of nine civilians, one security forces member and eight militants. This made June the deadliest month of the year so far with a total of 18 fatalities.

Comparing this to previous years, the first half of 2023 saw 29 incidents with 51 deaths, including nine civilians, 12 security forces personnel and 29 militants. In contrast, the first half of 2024 had fewer incidents i.e; 22, but a higher proportion of civilian casualties. The total number of deaths was 37, comprising 17 civilians, two security forces personnel and 18 militants.

The decline in overall incidents from 29 in 2023 to 22 in 2024 suggests some improvement in controlling militant activities. However, the increased civilian toll, particularly the sharp rise in June, indicates ongoing risks to non-combatants.

Jammu and Kashmir police officers expressed concern over the June figures, noting the challenges posed by high civilian casualties. The rise in incidents during this month has prompted renewed efforts to enhance security measures and protect civilians from militant attacks.

"The Lok Sabha elections last month and the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra 2024 have necessitated multi-tier security arrangements. Besides, hi-tech technological aids are being used," a senior police officer said.

"Despite the 18 fatalities in June, including eight militants and nine civilians, the situation has improved compared to previous years. The decline in incidents and fatalities is due to the joint efforts of security forces. The Jammu & Kashmir police are also procuring advanced weaponry from Israel and Germany to enhance their capabilities in combating militancy," the official added.

Historical data shows that the first half of 2020 recorded 72 incidents with 178 deaths. This number reduced to 51 incidents and 100 deaths in 2021 but rose again to 97 incidents with 169 deaths in 2022.

The first half of 2023 saw 29 incidents with 51 deaths. In 2024, so far, there have been 22 incidents with 37 deaths, the official said, adding, "The falling graph of incidents is the result of coordinated efforts among technical sources, human intelligence, and security forces. We expect the figures to decline further in the coming years."

Source: J&K police

MonthIncidents of KillingCiviliansSecurity ForcesMilitantsUnidentifiedTotal
January100101
February220002
March120002
April630407
May511507
June7918018
Total2217218037
YearIncidents of KillingCiviliansSecurity ForcesMilitantsUnidentifiedTotal
20207213311340178
2021511216720100
20229720191300169
20232991229151
20242217218037
Total27171803831535

Read more: J&K DGP Hails New Legal Framework for Tackling Militancy; Omar Abdullah Urges NDA to Rethink Criminal Laws

Read more: J&K DGP Hails New Legal Framework for Tackling Militancy; Omar Abdullah Urges NDA to Rethink Criminal Laws

