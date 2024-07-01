June Emerges as Deadliest Month of 2024 In J&K Despite Overall Decline In Militancy-Related Deaths

Srinagar: The latest data from the Jammu and Kashmir police reveals a complex picture of militancy-related incidents in the region for the first half of 2024. While the overall number of incidents has decreased compared to the same period in previous years, a notable spike in June has raised fresh concerns for security forces posted in the region.

In January 2024, only one incident of killing was reported, involving a militant. February saw a slight increase with two incidents, both involving civilian deaths. March mirrored February with two incidents, again resulting in civilian casualties. April experienced a rise with six incidents, leading to the deaths of three civilians and four militants, the data reveals.

The upward trend continued in May with five incidents, resulting in the deaths of one civilian, one security forces personnel and five militants. However, June experienced a dramatic escalation, with seven incidents resulting in the deaths of nine civilians, one security forces member and eight militants. This made June the deadliest month of the year so far with a total of 18 fatalities.

Comparing this to previous years, the first half of 2023 saw 29 incidents with 51 deaths, including nine civilians, 12 security forces personnel and 29 militants. In contrast, the first half of 2024 had fewer incidents i.e; 22, but a higher proportion of civilian casualties. The total number of deaths was 37, comprising 17 civilians, two security forces personnel and 18 militants.

The decline in overall incidents from 29 in 2023 to 22 in 2024 suggests some improvement in controlling militant activities. However, the increased civilian toll, particularly the sharp rise in June, indicates ongoing risks to non-combatants.

Jammu and Kashmir police officers expressed concern over the June figures, noting the challenges posed by high civilian casualties. The rise in incidents during this month has prompted renewed efforts to enhance security measures and protect civilians from militant attacks.