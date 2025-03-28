ETV Bharat / bharat

Jumma Prayers On Last Friday Of Ramzan Held Peacefully Across Country

Muslim devotees wearing black armbands offer 'namaz' on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, outside a mosque in Kolkata ( PTI )

New Delhi: The last Friday prayers of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan were conducted peacefully across the country, while the AIMPLB claimed that several Muslims, including MPs and MLAs, offered Jumma prayers at mosques wearing black armbands to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference leader and Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said congregational prayers were not allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday and he was placed under house detention.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the month-long fast from dawn to dusk and is likely to be celebrated in the country on March 31 or April 1. In Uttar Pradesh, Alvida Jumma Namaz, the final Friday prayer of Ramzan, was offered peacefully in mosques with heightened security arrangements in place, government officials said.

Security measures were intensified across the state in anticipation of the Friday namaz, with additional police forces deployed in the sensitive areas of every district.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar closely monitored the security arrangements from the state police headquarters' control room in Lucknow. The DGP noted that the prayers were conducted peacefully across the state.

Senior officials, including the Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order Amitabh Yash was also present in the control room.

In Sambhal, which has been tense since the violence on November 24 last year, the farewell prayers were also offered peacefully while in Meerut, where the authorities had cautioned people against offering namaz on roads, no untoward incident was reported.

Prayers were offered across Ayodhya amid tight security, with police teams ensuring vigilance. Inspector General (IG) of Ayodhya, Pravin Kumar, said the prayers were conducted peacefully in all districts of the Ayodhya division.

In Amethi, Friday prayers were held peacefully in 367 mosques across the district amidst tight security. Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said sensitive areas were monitored via CCTV and additional police forces were stationed at key locations, including the Jama Masjid in Amethi, Jagdishpur and Jais.

In Mirzapur, the Alvida Jumma Namaz was observed peacefully as well. Additional SP Nitesh Kumar said no untoward incident was reported from the district.

He said the mosque at Imambara, one of the largest in the district, saw the usual number of worshippers. Namaz at the mosque began at 12.30 pm. The officer added that tight security measures were in place around the mosque.

In a post on X, Hurriyat Conference leader Farooq claimed lakhs of people were waiting to offer congregational prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan but the Jamia Masjid was closed by authorities.