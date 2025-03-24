Jumbo Menace Leads To 11 Deaths, Huge Crop Loss In AP's Manyam Region

Parvathipuram: The elephant menace continues to haunt the Manyam region in the Parvathipuram Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh as locals live in fear of surprise attacks on their villages. Adding to their woes, Operation Gaja, which was launched to drive back jumbos to Odisha, was halted midway after the death of a pachyderm. Even the plan to shift the herd to the Visakhapatnam Zoo was dropped due to feasibility issues.
Elephants first entered the Kurupam forest area in 1998 and left after a while. However, they returned in 1999, 2007 and 2008, frequently creating damages to standing crops and properties around Kurupam, Gummalakshmipuram, Jiyyammavalasa, Seethampeta and Veeraghattam.
Six years ago, a herd of eight tuskers entered Komarada Mandal. Four of them died after staying in the Kurupam constituency and one got separated from the herd with no whereabouts yet. Meanwhile, the birth of four elephant cubs added to the strength of the herd.
Currently, the elephants roam together, continuing to pose a threat to the locals as 11 people have lost their lives to jumbo attacks so far.
Massive Crop Losses
By December 2024, standing crops spread over 3,305 acres were destroyed by the herd and another 630 acres were damaged in 2025 so far. Compensation worth Rs three crore was awarded to the croppers who faced insurmountable damages. Plans were drawn up to set up exclusive elephant zones in Janthikonda and JK Padu in Saluru and Kurupam limits. Around 1,209 acres of forest land have been identified, but no visible action has been taken yet.
Forest officer G A P Prasuna said trenches are being dug across 1,100 acres at Guchimi in Sitanagaram Mandal as part of the elephant zone. However, some locals are obstructing it. "We will overcome these hurdles, protect the elephants and ensure public safety," she added.
