Jumbo Menace Leads To 11 Deaths, Huge Crop Loss In AP's Manyam Region

Parvathipuram: The elephant menace continues to haunt the Manyam region in the Parvathipuram Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh as locals live in fear of surprise attacks on their villages. Adding to their woes, Operation Gaja, which was launched to drive back jumbos to Odisha, was halted midway after the death of a pachyderm. Even the plan to shift the herd to the Visakhapatnam Zoo was dropped due to feasibility issues.

Elephants first entered the Kurupam forest area in 1998 and left after a while. However, they returned in 1999, 2007 and 2008, frequently creating damages to standing crops and properties around Kurupam, Gummalakshmipuram, Jiyyammavalasa, Seethampeta and Veeraghattam.

Six years ago, a herd of eight tuskers entered Komarada Mandal. Four of them died after staying in the Kurupam constituency and one got separated from the herd with no whereabouts yet. Meanwhile, the birth of four elephant cubs added to the strength of the herd.

Currently, the elephants roam together, continuing to pose a threat to the locals as 11 people have lost their lives to jumbo attacks so far.