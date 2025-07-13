'July 13 Is Our Jallianwala Bagh': Omar, Mehbooba Fume As J&K Police 'Locks Up' Leaders, Seals Off Martyrs' Graveyard

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah likened July 13 Martyrs' Day in Kashmir to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in British India and said those who had laid down their lives on this day in 1931 did so "against the British".

His comments came as J&K Police on Sunday launched a crackdown against the ruling National Conference and opposition parties in Kashmir, preventing them from heading towards Mazar-e-Shuhada (martyrs' graveyard) here to pay tributes to the July 13 martyrs. On this day in 1931, 22 civilians were killed by the police of Maharaja Hari Singh near Central Jail Srinagar.

"13th July massacre is our Jallianwala Bagh. The people who laid down their lives did so against the British. Kashmir was being ruled under the British Paramountcy. What a shame that true heroes who fought against British rule in all its forms are today projected as villains only because they were Muslims. We may be denied the opportunity to visit their graves today but we will not forget their sacrifices," Omar posted on X.

In another post, he said police and central forces had locked homes from the outside to stop people from visiting the graveyard. "In a blatantly undemocratic move homes have been locked from the outside, police & central forces deployed as jailers & major bridges in Srinagar blocked. All to stop people from visiting a historically important graveyard containing the graves of people who laid down their lives to give Kashmiris a voice & to empower them. I will never understand what the Law & Order government is so afraid of," the Chief Minister said.

Early Sunday morning, the police sealed off the roads leading to the historic graveyard in Nowhatta area of the old city, 5 km from Srinagar's city centre, Lal Chowk. Dozens of leaders and activists from NC, PDP and Peoples Conference claimed they were locked up inside their homes by the police and were denied permission to move out.

July 13 was traditionally observed as an official holiday in the erstwhile state. The government and opposition parties would pay tributes to the 22 martyrs at the graveyard. The holiday was discarded and official tribute done away with in July 2020, a year after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, by the BJP-led government at the centre. In the past, an official tribute function led by a chief minister would be held, where the Jammu and Kashmir police contingents would pay homage as well.

Jammu & Kashmir Police, which is under the authority of the centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Sunday announced that the district administration in Srinagar has denied permission to all intending to proceed towards Khawaja Bazar in Nowhatta. The police warned that strict legal action under relevant provisions of law will be taken against anyone who violates the orders.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the day "you accept our heroes as your own, just as Kashmiris have embraced Mahatma Gandhi to Bhagat Singh, the “dil ki doori” (distance of hearts) will truly end".

" When you lay siege to the Martyrs’ Graveyard, lock people in their homes to prevent them from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada, it speaks volumes. July 13th commemorates our martyrs those who rose against tyranny, much like countless others across the country," Mufti said in a post on X.

Sharing a photo of a locked gate, she said several of her party members were detained by police. "It seems we are getting back into the oppressive times that our 13 July Martyrs fought against," she added.

Peoples Conference president and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone said he was detained by the police. “Not allowed to move out of home. Detained. I don’t know why the union government is so keen to redefine what is sacred for the people of Kashmir. The sacrifices rendered on July 13 are sacred for all of us. Denigrating these sacrifices and stopping everyone from going to the martyrs graveyard, if anything elevates these sacrifices to a new high. Histories that are etched in blood don’t vanish,” Lone said in his post on X.

Former minister and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also said his party leaders were stopped by the authorities from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada. “Our office has been locked up to stop us from holding a prayer meeting there in memory of the martyrs of 1931. I urge my colleagues and party workers to hold prayer events in memory of the martyrs at their homes. I also appeal to the people to remain calm and peaceful, to pray for Esal-e-Sawab for these brave souls who live on in our hearts,” Bukhari wrote on X.

Earlier, the ruling party NC, PDP said they had sought permission from District Magistrate Srinagar to visit the historic graveyard.