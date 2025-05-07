Judiciary Is One Of Last Remaining 'Spaces Of Hope' For Common Man: Ex-CJI NV Ramana

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday said when it comes to public discourse, the judiciary remains an enigma, and in contrast, the common man is extremely conversant with politics. He stressed that judiciary is not a mere adjudicator of disputes, rather it was one of the last remaining “spaces of hope” for the common man.

Speaking at the launch of his book titled "Narratives off the Bench: A Judge Speaks", Ramana said the book was not a commentary on legal doctrines but a compilation of his thoughts which he shared through various public speeches, and the thoughts which shaped over years of observations, reflections and inner dialogues.

He said the book reflects his experience as a student leader, trade union activist, journalist, lawyer, and judge. "I have tried to crystallise these experiences into words. The judiciary is not a mere adjudicator of disputes. It is a symbol of constitutional morality. It is one of the last remaining spaces of hope for the common man. Every day newspapers across the country give around one-third of their space to report on court proceedings and commentary on the court cases. Yet, when it comes to public discourse, the judiciary remains an enigma, and in contrast, the common man is extremely convergent when it comes to politics,” said Justice Ramana.

Recalling his days as a judge, the former CJI said, "Over the years I constantly highlighted the systemic issues such as necessity for Indianisation of judiciary, revamping of judicial infrastructure, infusing diversity in the judicial system, integrating Indian languages into the court proceedings, strengthening the legal aid, etc."

Justice Ramana said he believes that these issues are not administrative, rather they are fundamental to our promise to access quality justice.

Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant, who also spoke at the event, said that throughout this book, there is a quiet and consistent insistence that every position privilege must be matched with purpose, and that every title must carry with it an obligation to serve, to uplift and to reflect. "He reminds us that every institutional reform must keep the litigant in focus. He extends that thought to the legal community as well. In one of the most practical appeals in the book, he urges senior members of the bar to take on two pro bono cases every month; if adopted widely, he says it would transform the legal and aid landscape in India," said Justice Kant, applauding the book.

Justice Surya Kant On Operation Sindoor

After the book launch, when asked about Operation Sindoor, Justice Kant said as a citizen he is very proud of the armed forces and added that the armed forces went beyond the borders and dismantled those who were doing anti national activities.

Justice Ramana also expressed concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Justice Ramana said, "We are all concerned about the current developments in the subcontinent. It is utterly worrisome…a strong message has already been delivered to the perpetrators of terror. We all will support the government to protect the citizens of the country."

He added, "This is a brave decision, we will definitely wholeheartedly support as Indians. We need to stand by the government in this critical moment."