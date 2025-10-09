ETV Bharat / bharat

Judicial Officers With 7-Year Experience At Bar Entitled To Become ADJ Under Bar Quota, Rules Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that judicial officers, who have completed seven years of practice at the Bar before joining the service, would now be eligible for appointment as district judges.

The judgment was delivered by a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. The bench said, "Judicial officers who have already completed seven years in Bar before they were recruited in the subordinate judicial service would be entitled for being appointed as a District Judge/Additional District Judge in the selection process for the post of District Judges in the direct recruitment process."

The bench said the eligibility for appointment as a district judge/additional district judge is to be seen at the time of application.

"Though there is no eligibility prescribed under Article 233(2) for a person already in judicial service of the Union or of the State for being appointed as District Judge, in order to provide a level playing field, we direct that a candidate applying as an in-service candidate should have seven years' combined experience as a Judicial Officer and an advocate," said the apex court.

The bench said a person who has been or who is in judicial service and has a combined experience of seven years or more as an advocate or a Judicial Officer would be eligible for being considered and appointed as a District Judge/Additional District Judge under Article 233 of the Constitution.

"In order to ensure level playing field, we further direct that the minimum age for being considered and appointed as a District Judge/Additional District Judge for both advocates and Judicial Officers would be 35 years of age as on the date of application," the bench said.

In the regard, the apex court directed the state governments to frame rules specifying eligibility for in-service candidates.

Moreover, the court rejected the claim that Article 233(2) reserved a 25 percent quota for direct recruits.

The bench said members of the judicial service had faced injustice, and clarified its ruling will apply from the date of the judgment, except in cases where the high court has passed interim orders.