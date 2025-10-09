Judicial Officers With 7-Year Experience At Bar Entitled To Become ADJ Under Bar Quota, Rules Supreme Court
By Sumit Saxena
October 9, 2025
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that judicial officers, who have completed seven years of practice at the Bar before joining the service, would now be eligible for appointment as district judges.
The judgment was delivered by a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. The bench said, "Judicial officers who have already completed seven years in Bar before they were recruited in the subordinate judicial service would be entitled for being appointed as a District Judge/Additional District Judge in the selection process for the post of District Judges in the direct recruitment process."
The bench said the eligibility for appointment as a district judge/additional district judge is to be seen at the time of application.
"Though there is no eligibility prescribed under Article 233(2) for a person already in judicial service of the Union or of the State for being appointed as District Judge, in order to provide a level playing field, we direct that a candidate applying as an in-service candidate should have seven years' combined experience as a Judicial Officer and an advocate," said the apex court.
The bench said a person who has been or who is in judicial service and has a combined experience of seven years or more as an advocate or a Judicial Officer would be eligible for being considered and appointed as a District Judge/Additional District Judge under Article 233 of the Constitution.
"In order to ensure level playing field, we further direct that the minimum age for being considered and appointed as a District Judge/Additional District Judge for both advocates and Judicial Officers would be 35 years of age as on the date of application," the bench said.
In the regard, the apex court directed the state governments to frame rules specifying eligibility for in-service candidates.
Moreover, the court rejected the claim that Article 233(2) reserved a 25 percent quota for direct recruits.
The bench said members of the judicial service had faced injustice, and clarified its ruling will apply from the date of the judgment, except in cases where the high court has passed interim orders.
The bench said the interpretation placed by the judgments right from Satya Narain Singh onwards till Dheeraj Mor, in our view, is totally inconsistent with the provisions of clause (2) of Article 233 of the Constitution. "Having thus found that the law laid down by this court in the aforementioned cases does not correctly interpret the provisions of Article 233, if we fail to correct the legal position, we will be perpetuating the injustice that has been meted out for decades," it said.
"Appointments of persons to be, and the posting and promotion of, district judges in any State shall be made by the Governor of the State in consultation with the High Court exercising jurisdiction in relation to such State," Article 233 reads. It adds, "A person not already in the service of the Union or of the State shall only be eligible to be appointed a district judge if he has been for not less than seven years an advocate or a pleader and is recommended by the high court for appointment."
The apex court's verdict came on a reference made on August 12, 2025, to the question if judicial officers selected in subordinate judicial services after seven years practice as advocates can also apply for direct recruitment to the post of district judges only open for the experienced Bar members.
The bench also comprised justices MM Sundresh, Aravind Kumar, Satish Chandra Sharma and K Vinod Chandran.
Pleas were filed seeking reconsideration of February 19, 2020 judgment in the case of Dheeraj Mor vs High Court of Delhi (2020).
A three-judge bench had ruled that the members of the judicial service of a state could be appointed as district judges either by way of promotion or the limited departmental competitive examination.
A bench led by CJI, on September 12, said it will commence hearing from September 23 on the issues and hear arguments over three days till September 25. The bench had said it will have to examine whether the combined experience of practice at the Bar and subsequent judicial service can be counted toward eligibility.
The posts of ADJs, who are part of higher judicial service, are filled up through promotions of lower judicial officers. They are also filled up through direct recruitment of lawyers who have at least seven years of experience at the Bar.
