Judicial Inquiry Into Farmer’s Death: Haryana Govt Moves SC Against HC Order

New Delhi: The Haryana government has moved the Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order to set up a panel to probe the death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, during clashes between state police personnel and the protesting farmers.

On March 7, the High Court formed a panel headed by a former High Court judge to inquire into the farmer’s death. Shubhkaran, 21, was a native of Bathinda in Punjab. At least 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21.

The High Court had formed a committee headed by retired High Court judge Jaishree Thakur to inquire into the various aspects of the case. The High Court had said that the investigation regarding the death of Shubhkaran, cannot be entrusted solely either to Punjab or to Haryana for "reasons obvious as both states have several things to cover up".

According to the order, the committee will be assisted by Additional Director General of Police (Punjab) Promod Ban and ADGP (Haryana) Amitabh Singh Dhillon.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji had said that "it was a sad state of affairs" that youngsters were "armed with lathis and at certain places with swords and spears and sharp-edged weapons" and children were "being exposed to violence".

The clashes occurred when some protesting farmers attempted to head towards barricades and they were stopped by police personnel from crossing the state border and marching to New Delhi.

