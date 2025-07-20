ETV Bharat / bharat

Judicial Independence Under Threat: Advocate Prashant Bhushan Calls For People's Movement

Bengaluru: Senior advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan raised serious concerns about the weakening independence of India’s judiciary and called for a nationwide people’s movement to reclaim judicial accountability. He was speaking at a public discussion organised by the All India Lawyers' Association for Justice (AILAJ) in Bengaluru.

The event, held at Ashirwad Hall, was centred on the theme 'Judicial Accountability and Independence', where Bhushan delivered a detailed critique of the judiciary’s present functioning, highlighting its increasing submission to the executive and lack of public accountability.

The Role of the Judiciary as Defined by the Constitution

At the outset, Prashant Bhushan reiterated the foundational principle laid out by the Constitution — that the judiciary must be independent of both the executive and the legislature. This independence is essential because the judiciary is entrusted with protecting the fundamental rights of citizens and ensuring that both the legislature and the executive function within the limits of the Constitution.

“If the government enjoys the power to select and appoint judges, it will choose judges aligned with its ideology. That’s why the Constitution left the appointment to the judiciary itself,” Bhushan said, referring to the Collegium System — the current method of judicial appointments in higher courts.

Erosion of Judicial Independence

Bhushan raised alarm over the increasing number of High Court and Supreme Court judges who, according to him, have failed to function independently in recent years, particularly under the current Central government.

“In the last 10 years, we have witnessed a sharp decline in judicial independence. Many judges are doing exactly what the government wants, rather than protecting the rights of citizens,” he remarked.

He cited the prolonged incarceration of activists and government critics under draconian laws like sedition and UAPA, often without trial or bail, as examples of judicial failure. “Though the Supreme Court has laid down that ‘bail is the rule and jail is the exception’, this principle is routinely ignored by constitutional courts,” Bhushan added.

Judiciary’s Inaction in the Face of Atrocities

Bhushan pointed to a troubling pattern of judicial silence in cases of violence and discrimination against minorities, particularly in BJP-ruled states. He listed instances of bulldozing homes, mob lynchings, and other forms of communal targeting, stating that courts have often chosen to remain “unable or unwilling” to intervene.

Flaws in Judicial Accountability Mechanism

Bhushan also discussed the impeachment process for judges, describing it as impractical and ineffective. “You need signatures of 100 MPs from the Lok Sabha and 50 MPs from the Rajya Sabha to even initiate an impeachment motion. This has made it nearly impossible to remove a judge, no matter how serious the misconduct,” he explained.

“Till today, not a single judge has been successfully impeached,” he pointed out, underscoring the absence of any meaningful disciplinary mechanism for judges.