Judicial Independence Under Threat: Advocate Prashant Bhushan Calls For People's Movement

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan expressed concern over the weakening of judicial independence in India and urged for a nationwide people’s movement to restore judicial accountability.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan addresses a public discussion in Bengaluru, urging a people’s movement to protect judicial independence and ensure accountability. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 10:55 PM IST

4 Min Read

Bengaluru: Senior advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan raised serious concerns about the weakening independence of India’s judiciary and called for a nationwide people’s movement to reclaim judicial accountability. He was speaking at a public discussion organised by the All India Lawyers' Association for Justice (AILAJ) in Bengaluru.

The event, held at Ashirwad Hall, was centred on the theme 'Judicial Accountability and Independence', where Bhushan delivered a detailed critique of the judiciary’s present functioning, highlighting its increasing submission to the executive and lack of public accountability.

The Role of the Judiciary as Defined by the Constitution

At the outset, Prashant Bhushan reiterated the foundational principle laid out by the Constitution — that the judiciary must be independent of both the executive and the legislature. This independence is essential because the judiciary is entrusted with protecting the fundamental rights of citizens and ensuring that both the legislature and the executive function within the limits of the Constitution.

“If the government enjoys the power to select and appoint judges, it will choose judges aligned with its ideology. That’s why the Constitution left the appointment to the judiciary itself,” Bhushan said, referring to the Collegium System — the current method of judicial appointments in higher courts.

Erosion of Judicial Independence

Bhushan raised alarm over the increasing number of High Court and Supreme Court judges who, according to him, have failed to function independently in recent years, particularly under the current Central government.

“In the last 10 years, we have witnessed a sharp decline in judicial independence. Many judges are doing exactly what the government wants, rather than protecting the rights of citizens,” he remarked.

He cited the prolonged incarceration of activists and government critics under draconian laws like sedition and UAPA, often without trial or bail, as examples of judicial failure. “Though the Supreme Court has laid down that ‘bail is the rule and jail is the exception’, this principle is routinely ignored by constitutional courts,” Bhushan added.

Judiciary’s Inaction in the Face of Atrocities

Bhushan pointed to a troubling pattern of judicial silence in cases of violence and discrimination against minorities, particularly in BJP-ruled states. He listed instances of bulldozing homes, mob lynchings, and other forms of communal targeting, stating that courts have often chosen to remain “unable or unwilling” to intervene.

Flaws in Judicial Accountability Mechanism

Bhushan also discussed the impeachment process for judges, describing it as impractical and ineffective. “You need signatures of 100 MPs from the Lok Sabha and 50 MPs from the Rajya Sabha to even initiate an impeachment motion. This has made it nearly impossible to remove a judge, no matter how serious the misconduct,” he explained.

“Till today, not a single judge has been successfully impeached,” he pointed out, underscoring the absence of any meaningful disciplinary mechanism for judges.

Electoral Bonds and Lack of Judicial Action

Another issue Bhushan raised was the Electoral Bonds case, where the Supreme Court found the system unconstitutional due to its lack of transparency. Despite this ruling, Bhushan noted that there has been no investigation into how massive sums of money--allegedly bribes in exchange for contracts and favours--flowed to political parties, especially the BJP.

“Even after proving the unconstitutionality of electoral bonds, there has been no accountability, no investigation, and no consequences,” he said.

Post-Retirement Appointments Undermining Integrity

Bhushan also warned about the culture of post-retirement appointments for judges, stating that this practice undermines judicial independence.

“As Arun Jaitley once said in Parliament — ‘pre-retirement judgments are influenced by post-retirement jobs’. This is happening today, with judges being offered Rajya Sabha seats or gubernatorial posts after delivering favorable judgments,” he said, citing specific examples.

Corruption and Lack of Accountability

Highlighting how unchecked judicial power and lack of oversight can lead to corruption, Bhushan said: “When judges of the High Court and Supreme Court are not accountable to anyone, corruption thrives — and that suits the governments, which prefer corrupt judges they can control.”

The Way Forward: A People's Movement

In conclusion, Bhushan emphasised that the real sufferers of judicial failures are the common people, who rely on the courts for justice.

“The citizens are the true consumers of the judiciary. Unless people mobilise and demand accountability, nothing will change,” he said.

He called for a massive people’s movement to ensure judicial independence and accountability. “Only a sustained public struggle can compel the judiciary to reform and reclaim its constitutional role,” Bhushan asserted.

The session ended with a strong call for legal professionals, civil society, and ordinary citizens to come together to safeguard the principles of democracy and constitutional governance.

