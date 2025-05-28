Judicial Commission Submits Report On Munambam Land Dispute; Recommends Protection for Residents

Thiruvananthapuram: The Judicial Commission investigating the Munambam land dispute has submitted its report to the Kerala government. The 70-page report, which includes recommendations for resolving the long-standing issue, was handed over by the commission's chairman, Justice CN Ramachandran Nair.

He said it is now up to the government to decide on the next course of action. The commission's tenure ended on Tuesday. Sources said a primary recommendation in the report is against the displacement of approximately 600 families residing in Munambam. Instead, it suggests providing them with legal protection to continue living in their current homes.

The government has previously adopted a similar stance, expressing its intent to protect these residents legally and allow them to remain in the area.

The dispute revolves around roughly 404 acres of land in the coastal region of Munambam in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. The conflict primarily involves about 610 families who have been residing on this land for years, and the Waqf Board. The land was originally endowed to Farook College in Kozhikode, which later sold this land. The current residents purchased it to build homes and engage in cultivation. However, the situation escalated in 2019 when the Waqf Board declared the land as its property and registered it, leading to the residents losing their ownership rights in revenue records.

In November 2024, the government set up a single-member judicial commission under retired Justice Ramachandran Nair to find a resolution to the issue. The commission's main objectives were to identify the land's status, nature and extent, investigate how the rights and interests of the residents could be protected and recommend actions for the government. Initially, the commission was asked to submit its report within three months.

The Kerala Waqf Protection Vedhi challenged the government's authority to appoint the commission in the Kerala High Court, which quashed the commission's appointment, stating that the Waqf Board held the ultimate authority over the land in question.

However, the government appealed the decision to a division bench, arguing that the commission was merely conducting a fact-finding inquiry and had no bearing on matters under the Waqf Tribunal's purview. It contended that the commission's appointment was driven by public interest and was essential to prevent law and order issues. The bench subsequently permitted the commission to continue its work.

If the commission's report favours the Munambam residents, it would bring significant relief to hundreds of families who have faced distress for years. The government's subsequent actions on this report will now be crucial.