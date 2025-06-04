ETV Bharat / bharat

Judges Must Be Free From External Control: CJI Gavai

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, said that judges must be free from external control. The CJI was speaking on 'Maintaining Judicial Legitimacy and Public Confidence' at a roundtable organised by the UK Supreme Court on Tuesday.

He added that in every democracy, the judiciary must not only dispense justice but also be seen as an institution that deserves to hold truth to power. The CJI said sadly, there have been instances of corruption and misconduct that have surfaced even within the judiciary, and such occurrences inevitably have a negative impact on public confidence.

The roundtable was also attended by Justice Vikram Nath, the judge Supreme Court of India, Baroness Carr, the Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales, and Lord Leggatt.

“In 2015, the Supreme Court of India struck down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act, 20143 on the ground that the Act diluted the independence of the judiciary by giving primacy to the executive in judicial appointments. There may be criticisms of the collegium system, but any solution must not come at the cost of judicial independence. Judges must be free from external control”, said the CJI.

The CJI stressed that, unlike the legislature or the executive, whose legitimacy stems from the ballot, the judiciary earns its legitimacy by upholding constitutional values with independence, integrity, and impartiality. The CJI said, “Sadly, there have been instances of corruption and misconduct that have surfaced even within the judiciary. Such occurrences inevitably have a negative impact on public confidence, potentially eroding faith in the integrity of the system as a whole”.

“However, the path to rebuilding this trust lies in the swift, decisive, and transparent action taken to address and resolve these issues. In India, when such instances have come to light, the Supreme Court has consistently taken immediate and appropriate measures to address the misconduct”, said the CJI.

The CJI, defending the collegium system of appointment of judges, said in India, a key point of contention has been the question of who holds primacy in judicial appointments, and until 1993, it was the executive that had the final say in the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts. He said during this period, the executive twice superseded the senior-most judges in appointing the Chief Justice of India, which went against established tradition.

“In response, the Supreme Court of India, in its judgments of 1993 and 1998, interpreted the constitutional provisions concerning the appointment of judges to establish that the Chief Justice of India, along with the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, would form a collegium responsible for recommending appointments to the Supreme Court”, said the CJI.

The CJI said the collegium system sought to reduce executive interference and maintain the judiciary’s autonomy in its appointments. He added that another critical aspect of the judicial process is the necessity for court judgments to be accompanied by sound reasoning.